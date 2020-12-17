VALDOSTA –– The latest rendition of the Jr. Winnersville Classic saw the future of the rivalry put on a show for the crowd at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Tuesday evening.
In a grind-out, defensive battle, the Lowndes 4th and 5th grade All-Star Team held on for a 7-6 victory in the nightcap.
Nine-year-old Kingston Daniels scored on a long touchdown run with 2:08 left before halftime, which proved to be the difference but not before Valdosta had its say.
Coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter, with the Vikings up 7-0, the Wildcats got the big play they'd been waiting on all night.
With the Vikings forced to punt, the Wildcats got a punt return touchdown from 11-year-old Newbern Middle School product Devin Austin with 1:32 remaining –– bringing the Valdosta faithful to their feet.
Valdosta lined up to try to punch in the extra point, but were unsuccessful. The Vikings drained the clock to seal the victory.
2nd/3rd Grade
In perhaps the most thrilling game of the night, the Valdosta All-Stars and Lowndes All-Stars went to overtime to decide a winner.
The game went scoreless for the first two quarters, with neither team able to get into scoring position.
Late in the third quarter, Lowndes got on the board first behind a scoring run by Dewar's Sean Wright with 2:30 to go in the third quarter.
As the Vikings went into the fourth quarter, Sallas Mahones' Khalil Reshard put the Wildcats on his back.
Reshard's touchdown and extra point tied the game at 7 with 3:40 to go in regulation.
Soon after, the Wildcats recovered a Vikings' fumble with 1:55 left. On first-and-10 from the 12-yard line, Reshard broke a big run down the Lowndes sideline before being forced out at the goal line.
The run was all for naught as the Wildcats were flagged for an illegal block in the back that negated the play. A pair of holding calls pushed the Wildcats back and an incomplete pass brought up fourth-and-25 for the Wildcats with 39.2 seconds left.
An incomplete turned it over to Lowndes on downs. Wright got the ball the final two possessions for the Vikings, but was stopped short of the end zone as time expired –– sending the game into overtime.
In the overtime format, both teams would get a possession from the 10-yard line with a chance to score.
Valdosta took advantage of their first chance, as Reshard opened the overtime period with a six-yard run followed by a four-yard push into the end zone to put the Wildcats ahead 14-7.
On the ensuing Lowndes possession, Brooks Page busted out for a 10-yard touchdown to pull the Vikings within a point, 14-13.
The Vikings went for the extra point, but the Wildcats stopped them short of the goal line to preserve the victory.
Kindergarten/1st Grade Game
Hahira Elementary's William Loveday scored two touchdowns to propel the Lowndes All-Stars to a 26-0 win in the opener.
Loveday's touchdown and Clinton Berry's two-point conversion gave the Vikings a 16-0 lead with 10.5 seconds to go before halftime.
Loveday and Berry teamed up again later in the game for the finishing touch with 5 minutes to play as Loveday broke a long touchdown run and Berry made another catch for a two-point conversion.
After each game, the teams were presented trophies by VLPRA and posed for pictures for their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.