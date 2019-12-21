The Lowndes High Vikings and Vikettes took on Region 1-6A Northside on Saturday, but couldn't come away with wins at home. The Eagles' girls took down the Vikettes 46-35 in the opener –– with the win, Northside improved its win streak to four. With the loss, the Vikettes fell to 8-2 on the season and saw their three-game winning streak snapped.
In boys action, Northside held off a Lowndes comeback to escape with a 72-66 victory in the nightcap. The Eagles ended their two-game skid, while the Vikings fell to 5-5 on the year.
