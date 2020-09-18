On Sept. 12, for the second year in a row, the Lowndes High Vikings left the Lee County Invitational carrying home team titles from both the girls' 5K and the boys' 5K. But it was a Thomas County Central senior, Anna James, who nabbed the win in the high school girls' 5K, running 20:35. Deerfield-Windsor junior Jon Durham went 17:41 in the boys' 5K, winning that race for the second year straight.

No one was near Anna James when she crossed the finish line in 20:35; she won the race with a lead of more than 200 meters. It was James' second win of the season; she had an earlier first-place finish at her school's home opener, the Yellow Jacket Invitational. Allie Brown, a Crisp senior, finished runner-up to James in 21:34. Tift County junior Alexis Tucker placed third in 22:27.

Lowndes sophomore Victoria Garcia took fourth in 22:47. Garcia was the first of three Vikings in the top ten, the others being seniors Kiley Matheson (6th, 23:07) and Laura Mason (8th, 23:18). Sophomore Lindsay Whitmer (12th, 24:01) and junior Megan Gemma (22nd, 24:46) also scored for Lowndes, giving the Viking girls 47 points and their second Lee County win in two years. The Deerfield-Windsor girls were second in the twelve-team field, scoring 86 points behind the the fifth-place showing of D-W junior Bailey Irvin. Alexis Tucker and Tift County were third in the team standings with 106 points.

Team Standings, High School Girls, 2020 Lee County High Invitational

Lowndes, 47

Deerfield-Windsor, 86

Tift County, 106

Lee County, 117

Valwood, 140

Berrien County, 188

Thomas County Central, 191

Baconton Charter, 214

Colquitt County, 220

Bainbridge, 236

Furlow Charter, 252

Seminole County, 309

 

Top Ten High School Girls, 2020 Lee County High Invitational

20:34.9, Anna James (Thomas County Central) 12

21:33.6, Allie Brown (Crisp) 12

22:26.1, Alexis Tucker (Tift County) 11

22:46.2, Victoria Garcia (Lowndes) 10

22:53.6, Bailey Irvin (Deerfield-Windsor) 11

23:06.4, Kiley Matheson (Lowndes) 12

23:13.4, Maya Wynn (Furlow Charter) 12

23:18.0, Laura Mason (Lowndes) 12

23:25.8, Ella Burnett (Valwood) 9

23:38.3, Emily Phillips (Lee County) 11

 

Jon Durham ran 17:41 in the high school boys' 5K at the Lee County Invite, picking up his first win of the 2020 season. A little more than thirty meters behind the junior from Deerfield-Windsor, Lowndes sophomore Aaron Munger was runner-up in 17:48. Graham Ford, a Deerfield-Windsor senior, finished third in 18:08.

Deerfield-Windsor had a third scorer in the top ten, frosh Garrison Slaughter, who placed seventh in 19:03. But Lowndes had five Vikings in the top ten--Munger, junior Matthew Herndon (4th, 18:15), frosh Isaac Chambers (6th, 18:58), senior Andrew Francis (8th, 19:20), and junior Blake Jaramillo (9th, 19:26). That put the Lowndes boys first among fourteen teams with a score of 29 points. Host school Lee County, led by the fifth-place showing of junior Edward Ostrander (18:51), took second with 60 points. Deerfield-Windsor was third with 70 points.

 

Team Standings, High School Boys, 2020 Lee County High Invitational

Lowndes, 29

Lee County, 60

Deerfield-Windsor, 70

Colquitt County, 132

Tift County, 169

Bainbridge, 171

Berrien County, 217

Thomas County Central, 223

Worth County, 239

Furlow Charter, 299

Seminole County, 314

Grace Christian, 316

Baconton Charter, 345

Baker County, 382

 

Top Ten High School Boys, 2020 Lee County High Invitational

17:40.9, Jon Durham (Deerfield-Windsor) 11

17:48.0, Aaron Munger (Lowndes) 10

18:07.6, Graham Ford (Deerfield-Windsor) 12

18:14.9, Matthew Herndon (Lowndes) 11

18:50.1, Edward Ostrander (Lee County) 11

18:57.4, Isaac Chambers (Lowndes) 9

19:02.3, Garrison Slaughter (Deerfield-Windsor) 9

19:19.3, Andrew Francis (Lowndes) 12

19:25.1, Blake Jaramillo (Lowndes) 11

19:30.1, Tim Ellis (Lee County) 10

 

After winning the middle school girls' two mile back home at the Yellow Jacket Invitational two weeks earlier, Thomas County eighth-grader Cadence Curnalia won that event at the Lee County Invitational, crossing the finish line first in 13:42. Eighth-grader Gracie Morrical of Baconton Charter was second in 14:31. Another eighth-grader, Olivia Vanderwalt of Lee County, was third in 14:49. Vanderwalt had placed eleventh in the 2019 Lee County Invite and ninth in 2018.

Seventh-grader Liza Nix placed fourth in 15:03, one of two Berrien County girls in the top ten. Lee County also had two athletes in the top ten, with Vanderwalt joined by seventh-grader Harlee Oosterveen (7th, 15:14). Lee County's remaining scorers were sixth-grader Peyton Passinault (11th, 15:55), eighth-grader Samantha Stephens (23rd, 16:53), and seventh-grader Hayden Bruce (25th, 16:58)--giving the team a narrow 65-to-66 win just ahead of second place Berrien County. Deerfield-Windsor was third in the nine-team field with 84 points, led by eighth-grader Molly Fuller (9th, 15:46).

 

Team Standings, Middle School Girls, 2020 Lee County High Invitational

Lee County, 65

Berrien County, 66

Deerfield-Windsor, 84

Lowndes, 108

Tift, 141

Thomas County, 146

Grace Christian, 164

Baconton Charter, 178

Colquitt County, 192

 

Top Ten Middle School Girls, 2020 Lee County High Invitational

13:41.8, Cadence Curnalia (Thomas County) 8

14:30.1, Gracie Morrical (Baconton Charter) 8

14:48.5, Olivia Vanderwalt (Lee County) 8

15:03.0, Liza Nix (Berrien County) 7

15:03.2, Alyssa Youmans (Lowndes) 8

15:11.8, Kate Poitevint (Grace Christian) 8

15:13.2, Harlee Oosterveen (Lee County) 7

15:18.4, Savannah Dodd (Thomas County) 6

15:45.2, Molly Fuller (Deerfield-Windsor) 8

15:47.6, Alli Butler (Berrien County) 8

 

In spite of first-place showings in the team scoring of the two high school races, Lowndes High didn't pick up individual wins in either of the 5K events. Lowndes Middle, however, struck gold in the middle school boys' race when eighth-grader Dylan Chambers finished first in 12:16. Charlie Wilcox, a Deerfield-Windsor eighth-grader, finished runner-up in 12:30. Close behind, Grace Christian seventh-grader Walker Elrod was third in 12:33.

Each of those top three runners was on a top three squad in the fourteen-team field. Chambers, joined by eighth-graders Gage Francis (10th, 13:04) and Corbin Young (15th, 13:26), seventh-grader Michael Gemma (18th, 13:31), and eighth-grader Patrick Whitmer (20th, 13:38), scored 64 points for Lowndes, good for first place. Wilcox and Deerfield-Windsor were second with 72 points. Elrod and his Grace Christian comrades were third with 105 points.

 

Team Standings, Middle School Boys, 2020 Lee County High Invitational

Lowndes, 64

Deerfield-Windsor, 72

Grace Christian, 105

Berrien County, 122

Lee County, 128

Dodge County, 184

Tift, 187

Thomas County, 225

Worth County, 245

Colquitt County, 254

Bainbridge, 262

Valwood, 287

Baconton Charter, 334

Seminole County, 374

 

Top Ten Middle School Boys, 2020 Lee County High Invitational

12:16.0, Dylan Chambers (Lowndes) 8

12:29.7, Charlie Willcox (Deerfield-Windsor) 8

12:32.5, Walker Elrod (Grace Christian) 7

12:36.4, Ethan Burnett (Valwood) 7

12:36.8, John Moore (Deerfield-Windsor) 7

12:52.9, Houston Hayes (Lee County) 7

12:55.5, Ace Roberson (Dodge County) 8

12:56.6, Dawson Mcmillan (Tift) 8

13:00.4, Keith Eidson (Grace Christian) 8

13:03.2, Gage Francis (Lowndes)

