On Sept. 12, for the second year in a row, the Lowndes High Vikings left the Lee County Invitational carrying home team titles from both the girls' 5K and the boys' 5K. But it was a Thomas County Central senior, Anna James, who nabbed the win in the high school girls' 5K, running 20:35. Deerfield-Windsor junior Jon Durham went 17:41 in the boys' 5K, winning that race for the second year straight.
No one was near Anna James when she crossed the finish line in 20:35; she won the race with a lead of more than 200 meters. It was James' second win of the season; she had an earlier first-place finish at her school's home opener, the Yellow Jacket Invitational. Allie Brown, a Crisp senior, finished runner-up to James in 21:34. Tift County junior Alexis Tucker placed third in 22:27.
Lowndes sophomore Victoria Garcia took fourth in 22:47. Garcia was the first of three Vikings in the top ten, the others being seniors Kiley Matheson (6th, 23:07) and Laura Mason (8th, 23:18). Sophomore Lindsay Whitmer (12th, 24:01) and junior Megan Gemma (22nd, 24:46) also scored for Lowndes, giving the Viking girls 47 points and their second Lee County win in two years. The Deerfield-Windsor girls were second in the twelve-team field, scoring 86 points behind the the fifth-place showing of D-W junior Bailey Irvin. Alexis Tucker and Tift County were third in the team standings with 106 points.
Team Standings, High School Girls, 2020 Lee County High Invitational
Lowndes, 47
Deerfield-Windsor, 86
Tift County, 106
Lee County, 117
Valwood, 140
Berrien County, 188
Thomas County Central, 191
Baconton Charter, 214
Colquitt County, 220
Bainbridge, 236
Furlow Charter, 252
Seminole County, 309
Top Ten High School Girls, 2020 Lee County High Invitational
20:34.9, Anna James (Thomas County Central) 12
21:33.6, Allie Brown (Crisp) 12
22:26.1, Alexis Tucker (Tift County) 11
22:46.2, Victoria Garcia (Lowndes) 10
22:53.6, Bailey Irvin (Deerfield-Windsor) 11
23:06.4, Kiley Matheson (Lowndes) 12
23:13.4, Maya Wynn (Furlow Charter) 12
23:18.0, Laura Mason (Lowndes) 12
23:25.8, Ella Burnett (Valwood) 9
23:38.3, Emily Phillips (Lee County) 11
Jon Durham ran 17:41 in the high school boys' 5K at the Lee County Invite, picking up his first win of the 2020 season. A little more than thirty meters behind the junior from Deerfield-Windsor, Lowndes sophomore Aaron Munger was runner-up in 17:48. Graham Ford, a Deerfield-Windsor senior, finished third in 18:08.
Deerfield-Windsor had a third scorer in the top ten, frosh Garrison Slaughter, who placed seventh in 19:03. But Lowndes had five Vikings in the top ten--Munger, junior Matthew Herndon (4th, 18:15), frosh Isaac Chambers (6th, 18:58), senior Andrew Francis (8th, 19:20), and junior Blake Jaramillo (9th, 19:26). That put the Lowndes boys first among fourteen teams with a score of 29 points. Host school Lee County, led by the fifth-place showing of junior Edward Ostrander (18:51), took second with 60 points. Deerfield-Windsor was third with 70 points.
Team Standings, High School Boys, 2020 Lee County High Invitational
Lowndes, 29
Lee County, 60
Deerfield-Windsor, 70
Colquitt County, 132
Tift County, 169
Bainbridge, 171
Berrien County, 217
Thomas County Central, 223
Worth County, 239
Furlow Charter, 299
Seminole County, 314
Grace Christian, 316
Baconton Charter, 345
Baker County, 382
Top Ten High School Boys, 2020 Lee County High Invitational
17:40.9, Jon Durham (Deerfield-Windsor) 11
17:48.0, Aaron Munger (Lowndes) 10
18:07.6, Graham Ford (Deerfield-Windsor) 12
18:14.9, Matthew Herndon (Lowndes) 11
18:50.1, Edward Ostrander (Lee County) 11
18:57.4, Isaac Chambers (Lowndes) 9
19:02.3, Garrison Slaughter (Deerfield-Windsor) 9
19:19.3, Andrew Francis (Lowndes) 12
19:25.1, Blake Jaramillo (Lowndes) 11
19:30.1, Tim Ellis (Lee County) 10
After winning the middle school girls' two mile back home at the Yellow Jacket Invitational two weeks earlier, Thomas County eighth-grader Cadence Curnalia won that event at the Lee County Invitational, crossing the finish line first in 13:42. Eighth-grader Gracie Morrical of Baconton Charter was second in 14:31. Another eighth-grader, Olivia Vanderwalt of Lee County, was third in 14:49. Vanderwalt had placed eleventh in the 2019 Lee County Invite and ninth in 2018.
Seventh-grader Liza Nix placed fourth in 15:03, one of two Berrien County girls in the top ten. Lee County also had two athletes in the top ten, with Vanderwalt joined by seventh-grader Harlee Oosterveen (7th, 15:14). Lee County's remaining scorers were sixth-grader Peyton Passinault (11th, 15:55), eighth-grader Samantha Stephens (23rd, 16:53), and seventh-grader Hayden Bruce (25th, 16:58)--giving the team a narrow 65-to-66 win just ahead of second place Berrien County. Deerfield-Windsor was third in the nine-team field with 84 points, led by eighth-grader Molly Fuller (9th, 15:46).
Team Standings, Middle School Girls, 2020 Lee County High Invitational
Lee County, 65
Berrien County, 66
Deerfield-Windsor, 84
Lowndes, 108
Tift, 141
Thomas County, 146
Grace Christian, 164
Baconton Charter, 178
Colquitt County, 192
Top Ten Middle School Girls, 2020 Lee County High Invitational
13:41.8, Cadence Curnalia (Thomas County) 8
14:30.1, Gracie Morrical (Baconton Charter) 8
14:48.5, Olivia Vanderwalt (Lee County) 8
15:03.0, Liza Nix (Berrien County) 7
15:03.2, Alyssa Youmans (Lowndes) 8
15:11.8, Kate Poitevint (Grace Christian) 8
15:13.2, Harlee Oosterveen (Lee County) 7
15:18.4, Savannah Dodd (Thomas County) 6
15:45.2, Molly Fuller (Deerfield-Windsor) 8
15:47.6, Alli Butler (Berrien County) 8
In spite of first-place showings in the team scoring of the two high school races, Lowndes High didn't pick up individual wins in either of the 5K events. Lowndes Middle, however, struck gold in the middle school boys' race when eighth-grader Dylan Chambers finished first in 12:16. Charlie Wilcox, a Deerfield-Windsor eighth-grader, finished runner-up in 12:30. Close behind, Grace Christian seventh-grader Walker Elrod was third in 12:33.
Each of those top three runners was on a top three squad in the fourteen-team field. Chambers, joined by eighth-graders Gage Francis (10th, 13:04) and Corbin Young (15th, 13:26), seventh-grader Michael Gemma (18th, 13:31), and eighth-grader Patrick Whitmer (20th, 13:38), scored 64 points for Lowndes, good for first place. Wilcox and Deerfield-Windsor were second with 72 points. Elrod and his Grace Christian comrades were third with 105 points.
Team Standings, Middle School Boys, 2020 Lee County High Invitational
Lowndes, 64
Deerfield-Windsor, 72
Grace Christian, 105
Berrien County, 122
Lee County, 128
Dodge County, 184
Tift, 187
Thomas County, 225
Worth County, 245
Colquitt County, 254
Bainbridge, 262
Valwood, 287
Baconton Charter, 334
Seminole County, 374
Top Ten Middle School Boys, 2020 Lee County High Invitational
12:16.0, Dylan Chambers (Lowndes) 8
12:29.7, Charlie Willcox (Deerfield-Windsor) 8
12:32.5, Walker Elrod (Grace Christian) 7
12:36.4, Ethan Burnett (Valwood) 7
12:36.8, John Moore (Deerfield-Windsor) 7
12:52.9, Houston Hayes (Lee County) 7
12:55.5, Ace Roberson (Dodge County) 8
12:56.6, Dawson Mcmillan (Tift) 8
13:00.4, Keith Eidson (Grace Christian) 8
13:03.2, Gage Francis (Lowndes)
