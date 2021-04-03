VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High Vikings (16-5, 6-2 Region 1-7A) got back in the win column with a two-game sweep of the Colquitt County Packers (7-15, 2-6) Friday evening.
GAME 2
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Vikings got a momentum swing from senior infielder Sage O'Berry.
O'Berry delivered an RBI single that brought in a pair of runs to put the Vikings ahead for good for a 4-3 final score.
The Vikings scored four runs on five hits while the pitching did its job.
Starting pitcher Mason Steel picked up the win after six innings of work. Steel allowed three hits and three runs with no walks and struck out seven batters in the game.
Garitt Fender came on in relief and struck out two batters using 13 pitches in one inning.
Gage Smith led the Vikings with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate while O'Berry, William Joyner and McCage Pruitt each had hits in the game.
GAME 1
Lowndes defeated Colquitt County 7-2 in the opener.
Eight different Vikings had a hit and Gage Smith scored two runs as the Vikings bounced back from a 5-3 non-region loss to Thomas County Central on Wednesday.
Each team remained scoreless through the first three innings before the Vikings busted out for six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Though the Packers tacked on two runs in the sixth inning, they were hindered by four errors committed in the field. While the Vikings had three miscues of their own, they overcame the issues by swinging the bat effectively.
William Joyner earned the win after striking out eight Packers in six innings of work. Joyner allowed four hits, two runs and two walks in the opener.
Jeb Johnson picked up the loss for the Packers –– allowing eight hits and seven runs (three earned) with only two strikeouts. Johnson threw 86 pitches with 58 being called strikes.
UP NEXT
Colquitt County: Goes on the road to play Miami Christian on Monday, followed by a game Tuesday against Miami Springs. Both games are scheduled for 4 p.m.
Lowndes: Goes on the road for back-to-back non-region games. On Tuesday, the Vikings face Doral Academy for one game before a doubleheader against Miami Christian and Miami Springs on Wednesday.
