Lowndes sweeps Cherokee in Round 2

VALDOSTA – Despite a pair of rain delays, the Lowndes High baseball team cruised past Cherokee in Tuesday's state playoff doubleheader.
The Vikings (26-7) defeated the Warriors 3-1 in Game 1 before finding additional offense to cruise 6-1 in the nightcap.
GAME 2
A double by Daniel Kerrigan brought in three runs to put the Vikings ahead in the first inning.
The Vikings stretched the lead to 6-1 in the fifth as they put up three runs on the bats of Cooper Melvin and Kerrigan, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Game 2 starter William Joyner earned the win with a dominant seven-inning performance – striking out nine Warriors with one walk while allowing three hits and one run.
Kerrigan went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Vikings while Cherokee's Tyler Presnell went 2-for-3 at the plate in the loss.
GAME 1
In a battle of ace pitchers, it was the Vikings who came out on top in a 3-1 win over the Warriors.
An RBI double by starting pitcher Mason Steel brought in Carson Page to put Lowndes in front 2-0 in the bottom of the third. Two batters later, Tate Sirmans singled on a ground ball to bring Steel across to make it a 3-0 Lowndes lead.
Though the Warriors managed to get into the scoring column once in the top of the sixth, that would be all the Warriors produced the rest of the way as they finished with six hits in the game.
Steel was the winning pitcher for the Vikings, allowing six hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Noah Thigpen came on to throw 1 2/3 innings in relief and recorded the last five outs to earn the save.
Cherokee starter Max Eichenberger struck out eight while allowing three runs on four hits in six innings of work.
Sirmans went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Vikings in the win.
UP NEXT
The Vikings are into the third round of the state playoffs. Their opponent and time are yet to be determined.
