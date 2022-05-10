VALDOSTA – One win to advance to the Final Four.
The Lowndes Vikings and Mill Creek Hawks each picked up wins Monday to force a decisive Game 3 Tuesday at Noel George Field.
The Vikings failed to close out the Hawks in Game 2 as the visitors got a nine-strikeout complete game from junior Beau Bailey to hold off the Vikings 1-0.
"He's tough," Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said of Bailey's performance. "He throws from a really tough angle, a lot of movement, in and out, and he just whipped us today. He did a really good job. We didn't adjust. Hats off to him. He's been doing that to a lot of people. He threw a heck of a game."
In the top of the seventh, the Vikings had a chance to mount a last gasp for offense to steal Game 2 and nearly got it.
After Tate Sirmans grounded out for the first out, Vikings junior Qrey Lott crushed the second pitch he saw to deep left center field.
The ball looked certain to leave the park, but the Hawks' Sahil Patel soared to rob Lott of the home run near the top of the outfield wall for the second out.
Though Daniel Kerrigan came up with a single on a 3-2 count, Bailey struck out pinch hitter Coleman Lewis swinging to end the game.
"I knew he squared it up. I knew he got a good barrel on it, but the problem is the wind's blowing in 100 miles an hour today and we knew balls weren't flying" Page said of Lott's almost game-tying homer. "We had a lot of bad luck today. We squared up several balls today that just found gloves. We hit a base and it pops right up to a kid. That's just baseball. The ball didn't go our way today. We'll show up tomorrow and go at it again."
The Vikings were held to just three hits in Game 2 as Mason Steel, Tate Sirmans and Kerrigan each barreled a hit, with Sirmans' offering yielding a double.
Game 2 starter William Joyner threw 84 pitches across six innings with five hits, one earned run, five strikeouts and a walk in the loss.
The Hawks got a hit each from Chandler Klein, Matthew Simay, Cole Mullins, Sahil Patel and Daniel Pierce in Game 2.
Klein’s RBI double in the bottom of the second proved to be the only offense the Hawks would need in the game as Mullins came across to score.
GAME 1
The Vikings used solid pitching, stellar fielding and timely hitting to squeak past the Hawks 2-1 in the opener.
Offensively, the Vikings got eight hits, led by the play of Steel, Sirmans and Kerrigan in Game 1. Steel and Sirmans combined to go 5-for-5 while Kerrigan went 1-for-3 with two critical RBIs.
Defensively, Steel threw a 92-pitch complete game – allowing nine hits and one earned run with four strikeouts and two walks in the win. The Vikings also forced six double plays in the field.
Pierce, Mullins and Klein delivered two hits each for the Hawks in the loss.
Patel went six innings with four strikeouts, two earned runs and a walk in the game – throwing 58 of his 96 pitches for strikes.
UP NEXT
Page and the Vikings look to regroup in an attempt to keep their season alive in a do-or-die Game 3 Tuesday afternoon. The winner of Tuesday's game advanced to the Final Four of the GHSA Class 7A state playoffs.
"The great news is we won't see that dude (Bailey) again," Page said when asked what adjustments the team needs to make for Game 3. "That's the biggest adjustment – we won't have to see that dude. We've got to barrel more balls up. We've got to get some timely hitting. Pitching's been good. Both guys threw well enough to win a baseball game. We just didn't get those timely hits like we had in the first few series. We've got to get those back tomorrow."
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
