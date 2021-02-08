VALDOSTA –– Lowndes girls basketball won a high-energy game against the Valdosta Wildcats thanks to some late heroics and witty coaching.
After allowing Valdosta to have an offensive eruption in the second half, the Vikettes found themselves in a tight contest.
Senior Taje Middleton fouled out of the game and Amyah Espanol was on her fourth foul.
Needing a late bucket, sophomore Faith Johnson took matters into her own hands.
In transition, Johnson spun around two Wildcat defenders and sped down the lane where Valdosta’s Essence Cody waited at the rim.
Cody—at 6-foot-3—is always a presence in the paint and if Johnson didn’t time her shot correctly, she risked being rejected at the rim.
Johnson shifted her weight to the left and glided just beyond the reach of Cody, kissing the ball off the glass and absorbing the contact for the basket and the foul.
The sequence left the gym in chaos, with Lowndes fans cheering madly and Valdosta supporters stunned by the sight of Johnson at the free throw line.
She hit the ensuing free throw to give Lowndes the necessary space to cruise to victory against their crosstown rivals.
“I’m so proud of them that I don’t really know what to say,” head coach Antonia Tookes said after the game. “You talk about mental toughness. They showed that they have mental toughness and fight and that’s what we have to have going into the region tournament on Saturday. Valdosta is a really good team and to beat them in their place, that’s big.”
The Vikettes took an eight-point lead into the half thanks to a herculean effort in the second quarter from Middleton.
She scored 10 of Lowndes’ 16 points in the quarter and helped pace the Vikettes through the first half.
But when she got in foul trouble in the second half, Tookes had to change the game plan.
She began subbing players in for defensive possessions, giving her offensive players a chance to gain their legs and not risking defensive fouls.
It’s a strategy Tookes has implemented before and against the Wildcats, it paid off.
The Vikettes finished with six different players registering a field goal.
It was the type of team effort that’s needed as the postseason looms.
“The defensive people did what they were supposed to do and the offensive people did what they were supposed to do,” Tookes said. “We made a few mistakes but we were able to finish at the free throw line.”
After having four games in six days, the Vikettes will have a few days off before facing the Wildcats again on Thursday.
Valdosta boys 73
Lowndes 55
The Valdosta boys basketball team wouldn’t allow the Vikings to spoil its senior night, defeating Lowndes 73-55.
The Wildcats knocked down 12 three-pointers as they dispatched the Vikings in the rivalry matchup.
Lowndes was on the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating Colquitt in region play the night before. It showed as the Vikings weren’t able to match the pace of Valdosta.
Led by Dorrien Douglas’ 21-point outing, the Wildcats seemed to outplay the Vikings from the start.
The contest had high intensity as expected for a rivalry game that fell on senior night. Neither team wanted to lose the early edge but Lowndes didn’t have the guns to keep up with the Wildcats and found themselves in an 18 point hole at the half.
The second half would prove more of the same as Lowndes tried chipping away at the lead but couldn’t mount the comeback.
“Coming off two tough region games this week we were fighting for our lives,” head coach Reshon Benjamin said after the game. “But we put ourselves in a good position for the region tournament. So all is not lost, we lost this one. We’ll learn from it, we’ll watch film. It doesn’t do anything to the destiny of the rest of the season.”
At this point in the season, the sole focus of a team should be region play and postseason aspirations but because of COVID-19, the rivalry matchups were rescheduled for the end of the regular season.
With the loss, the Vikings will look forward to giving Valdosta another shot on Thursday at Lowndes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.