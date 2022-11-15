VALDOSTA – Lowndes softball star Madison Van Allen is taking her talents to the college ranks.
Van Allen signed with Central Florida Community College on Friday.
For her career, Van Allen hit .429 (176 for 410) with 20 home runs and 142 RBIs. Van Allen finished her career at Lowndes as the 2022 Region 1-7A Player of the Year as well as a 2021 First Team All-Region selection.
In 2020, Van Allen not only made First Team All-Region, but was an All-State Honorable Mention.
As a freshman in 2019, Van Vallen was a Second Team All-Region performer. Van Allen was a Georgia Dugout Club All-Star and an In The Game Athlete of the Month back in October.
