Lowndes softball sweeps Tift County

TIFTON –– The Lowndes Vikettes swept their way to victory Thursday afternoon, taking both ends of a softball doubleheader from Tift County.
Lowndes won 4-2 and 6-0, with both games closer than the scores indicate. Tift was up 2-1 in the top half of the sixth inning in Thursday’s opener when Lowndes made its move. Lexi Metts walked and moved quickly to third on a stolen base and error. Jolee Camp singled to tie the game, then was followed by a walk to Katelin Lane.
Both runners were in scoring position with two outs following a groundout. That is when Kayden Dickey hit a soft infield grounder. Tift threw quickly, but Dickey was ruled safe on a bang-bang play at first. Camp’s courtesy runner, Belle Troiano, scored on the play.
Lowndes added an insurance run in the seventh on a single by Madison McGhin that brought home Tori Hedgecock.
Morgen Ray reached base on an error in the bottom of the seventh, but was unable to advance. The Vikettes scored first Thursday, Joiner Merritt coming home on a ground ball out by Brianna Fosdick in the third frame. They had the bases loaded with no outs that inning, but Paige Hill pitched out of further danger, getting a pair of infield flyouts to keep it at 1-0.
Henderson tied in the bottom of the third after Josie Bullington doubled to deep left. The score held until the bottom of the fifth.
Alayna Davis earned a walk and Henderson was hit by a Merritt pitch. Following Ray’s sacrifice, Alaina Stephens singled in Davis.
Bullington, Stephens and Henderson had three hits for the Lady Devils. Ray was successful on three sacrifice bunts.
LOWNDES 6, TIFT 0 The Vikettes had a big first inning in the nightcap, but struggled for anything afterwards. With one out in the top of the first, Fosdick, Hedgecock and Madison VanAllen stood on a base each. Metts then rifled a pitch over the left field fence for a grand slam and quick 4-0 advantage.
After the quick strike, Abi Sumner became stingy in the circle, allowing nothing else until the fifth. There Fosdick drove in Dickey.
Hill relieved Sumner in the sixth and got the Lady Devils out of bases loaded-no outs trouble without a single runner crossing the plate. Lowndes tacked on a final run in the seventh as Abby Rykard’s base hit was enough to score McGhin from second.
McGhin kept Tift at bay in the final game, pitching five strong innings before Merritt finished up.
Ray, Stephens and Hill all singled for the hosts.
