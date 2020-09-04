Lowndes softball sweeps Colquitt Co.

VALDOSTA –– Lowndes High softball (11-3, 4-0 Region 1-7A) exploded for 17 runs in its sweep of Colquitt County on Thursday.
In Game 1, the Vikettes put on an offensive show winning 8-1. Game 2 showed the team's will to win as the Vikettes scored two in the final inning for a walk-off win 9-8.
Abby Rykard starred for the Vikettes in Game 1, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Tori Hedgecock went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Dallas Brooks went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Madison Van Allen went 2-for-4 in the Game 1 win.
On the mound, Jolee Camp went five innings, striking out seven with one walk while allowing three hits and one earned run.
Hedgecock came up big for the Vikettes in the nightcap. going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Rykard went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Camp pitched five innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts and one walk.
UP NEXT
The Vikettes will be in action again Tuesday at Bainbridge before facing Camden County in a region doubleheader Thursday.
