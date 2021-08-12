VALDOSTA – Weather delays are rarely a good thing.
After a 30-minute lightning delay, the Lowndes Vikettes caught lightning in their bats in a 6-0 victory over Berrien Wednesday evening.
Prior to the delay, the Vikettes led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Out of the break, Dallas Brooks led off with a base hit – the Vikettes' sixth of the night – that moved pinch runner Kaci Demps to second base.
On the next at-bat, a bunt by starting pitcher Jolee Camp moved Demps into scoring position.
That's when the flood gates opened for the Lowndes offense.
Channing Smith delivered an RBI single to bring in Demps to make it 2-0 Vikettes. Dani Beckham and Belle Troiano each came up with base hits, followed by an RBI by Saige Carpenter to cap a run of six consecutive hits to open the bottom half of the inning. Carpenter's hit – the Vikettes' 10th of the night – made it a 3-0 lead for the Vikettes and loaded the bases.
From there, designated player Baylie Jenkinson drew a walk to bring Beckham home for a 4-0 lead. Leadoff hitter Madison VanAllen smashed an RBI single to push the lead to 5-0 and Abby Rykard put the finishing touch on the Lowndes onslaught with a sac fly RBI for the final deficit. Brooks flew out to end the sixth before lightning once again delayed the action, this time for good as the game was called.
Brooks, VanAllen and Smith each had two hits for the Vikettes. In the circle, Camp was dominant with 12 strikeouts in a one-hit effort. Berrien's Kristi Peters took the loss after giving up 11 hits and four earned runs with two strikeouts.
UP NEXT
Lowndes travels to Nashville for the rubber match against the Rebelettes Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
