VALDOSTA – In the first meeting between Lowndes and Valdosta in softball since 2019, the Vikings defeated the Wildcats 18-1 in less than three innings.
The Vikings scored 10 runs in the first inning, then eight more in the bottom of the second to do enough for the run rule to take effect.
Freshman Morgan Wilkerson, who started the game, and senior Kelsey Mae Walker each pitched an inning for Valdosta – combining for 10 hits, 12 earned runs, nine walks and one strikeout.
"Wilkerson is young and she's going to be a good pitcher for them. She's getting some quality work in, some quality innings so she's going to be fine," Lowndes head coach Stewart Thomas said. "We took advantage of some opportunities. I'm proud of our girls, proud of our seniors. They've had a heck of a career so far, so we're hoping to give it a go this year in their last hurrah."
Valdosta got on the board in the top of the second on a sacrifice bunt RBI by K'meelah Collins that brought in junior Jamesha Taylor to make it 10-1.
Vikings freshman Madelyn Daly hit an inside-the-park grand slam for the final margin as the Vikings finished with 10 hits, 15 RBIs and nine walks drawn.
In the circle, Madison Van Allen picked up the win – striking out three with one hit, one walk and one earned run.
With Valdosta and Richmond Hill joining Region 1-7A, the Vikings have an opportunity to rekindle their crosstown rivalry as well as create a fresh one with another former 6A school.
Having Valdosta on the schedule, Thomas said, is healthy for both schools.
"I think it's healthy for both schools in every sport," Thomas said of having Valdosta back in the same region. "It's obviously a rivalry, but it's a healthy rivalry when the kids get to compete with kids they see on a regular basis at church and around town. It's a good, healthy rivalry that's good for both schools."
UP NEXT
Lowndes travels across town to face Valdosta in a region doubleheader Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
