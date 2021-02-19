VALDOSTA –– Lowndes High soccer is sending another player to the next level.
Girls soccer standout Eryn Wilkey signed a letter of intent to play college soccer at Point University on Tuesday.
"I'm continuing my soccer career and just doing what I love," Wilkey said.
Point University is located in West Point, Ga. The Skyhawks are coached by head coach Randy Douglas, who led the team to a 7-12-1 mark during the 2019-20 season.
So far this season, the Skyhawks are 5-4-1 under Douglas.
"We're delighted," Douglas said of Wilkey's signing. "She's a very polished player. Getting to see her play in club and now getting to see her play with her high school team for the first time tonight, we had done some due diligence as far as checking some things out with club coaches and high school coaches and some teammates of hers even. We've got a player on our team right now that was a club teammate of hers, so going through all of that process and understanding where we are with our back line that we'll have a sixth year senior on the team next year and a fourth-year senior, which...who knows what that means, but eventually those girls will be done.
"Having a player like Eryn to come in and battle right away, but also learn the system because it's a little different for us, I think is real important. I think she's great material –– she's a good athlete, she's a good soccer player, she's got a good mind and I think she understands her role back there pretty well. ... She opens up well. She defends well in 1-v-1. She knows how to cover. She stays balanced when she's defending and she knows where to go when her team wins the ball in the back, whether that's getting herself at a good angle to avail herself to what her team wants to do coming out of the back for an attack or if it's just to pressure. She knows what to do and when to do it."
When asked about her fit on the Skyhawks roster, Wilkey expressed an eagerness to get started.
"I'm excited to find out where I fit in," Wilkey said. "Soccer means everything to me. I've played since my sixth grade year and it's been a part of my life for a very long time."
Lowndes girls soccer coach Jake Chitty spoke about what Wilkey's signing means to him and the soccer program, pointing to Wilkey's relationship with the program since middle school.
"It's a big deal for us and a big day for Eryn," Chitty said. "Eryn has practiced with our varsity since she was in sixth grade. When she was in middle school, her and Emma Davis did all of our summer programs. they did all of our 7-v-7s. She's been with us forever. It's like she's a tenth year senior. She's been with me forever and it's been fun to watch her grow up. Now that she's got this opportunity to play for Point, we're just real excited for her because she's earned it. She really has earned it and she's worked hard to get her."
A senior leader for the Vikings, Wilkey embraces that role and is looking forward to leading the Vikings to a successful 2021 season.
"It means a lot," Wilkey said of being a senior leader for the Vikings. "It's a big role to fill for sure, but I'm ready for the challenge."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.