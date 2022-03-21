Lowndes shows well at L.C. Smith and Benson Relays

Submitted PhotoAfter waiting a few hours for the rain to pass through and canceling all field events, the Lowndes High track team was able to compete this past Saturday at the L.C. Smith & Benson Relays in Albany, Georgia.

ALBANY – The Lowndes High track team placed in the top three in 10 events at the L.C. Smith and Benson Relays Saturday in Albany.

3200

Aaron Munger 1st 10:36.26

1600

Lillie Rohrbach 2nd 6:03.84

800

Kendall Johnson 1st 2:26.91

Matthew Herdon 2nd 2:01.01

200

Kaniya Johnson 1st 23.92

Kaedreon Thomas 3rd 25.43

100H/110H

Joseph Robinson, Jr. 3rd 16.66

100

Kaniya Johnson 1st 11.87

Tydreke Thomas 1st 10.78

Kaedreon Thomas 2nd 12.61

Michael Eady 3rd 11.02

4x800

Lowndes Girls 1st 10:48.55

K. Johnson, J. Taibl, M. Argyle & L. Rohrbach

Lowndes Boys 2nd 8:56.03

M. Herdon, R. Fulton, J. Vickery & P. Whitmer

4x400

Lowndes Girls 1st 3:55.32

T. Hunter, K. Johnson, M. Howard & K. McConnehead

Lowndes Boys 2nd 3:31.02

S. Holmes, M. Herndon, R. Fulton & K. Thomas

4x200

Lowndes Girls 2nd 1:45.63

L. Bell, K. Thomas, T. Belcher & M. Howard

Lowndes Boys 2nd 1:33.99

K. Hicks, S. Holmes, J. Rowe & M. Eady

4x100

Lowndes Girls 1st 46.99 (School Record)

K. Thomas, K. Johnson, K. Walden & K. McConnehead

Lowndes Boys 2nd 42.26

J. Fleming, M. Eady, K. Hicks & T. Thomas

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you