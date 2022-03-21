Lowndes shows well at L.C. Smith and Benson Relays

ALBANY – The Lowndes High track team placed in the top three in 10 events at the L.C. Smith and Benson Relays Saturday in Albany.
3200
Aaron Munger 1st 10:36.26
1600
Lillie Rohrbach 2nd 6:03.84
800
Kendall Johnson 1st 2:26.91
Matthew Herdon 2nd 2:01.01
200
Kaniya Johnson 1st 23.92
Kaedreon Thomas 3rd 25.43
100H/110H
Joseph Robinson, Jr. 3rd 16.66
100
Kaniya Johnson 1st 11.87
Tydreke Thomas 1st 10.78
Kaedreon Thomas 2nd 12.61
Michael Eady 3rd 11.02
4x800
Lowndes Girls 1st 10:48.55
K. Johnson, J. Taibl, M. Argyle & L. Rohrbach
Lowndes Boys 2nd 8:56.03
M. Herdon, R. Fulton, J. Vickery & P. Whitmer
4x400
Lowndes Girls 1st 3:55.32
T. Hunter, K. Johnson, M. Howard & K. McConnehead
Lowndes Boys 2nd 3:31.02
S. Holmes, M. Herndon, R. Fulton & K. Thomas
4x200
Lowndes Girls 2nd 1:45.63
L. Bell, K. Thomas, T. Belcher & M. Howard
Lowndes Boys 2nd 1:33.99
K. Hicks, S. Holmes, J. Rowe & M. Eady
4x100
Lowndes Girls 1st 46.99 (School Record)
K. Thomas, K. Johnson, K. Walden & K. McConnehead
Lowndes Boys 2nd 42.26
J. Fleming, M. Eady, K. Hicks & T. Thomas
