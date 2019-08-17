Season tickets for the 2019 Lowndes Viking football season remain on sale. Reserved seat season packages for the six (6) home games are $60 each. Season tickets are still available in Sections D, F, & E on the home side and Section N on the visitor side. The first home game is Aug. 23 when the Vikings host Drew High School from Riverdale, Ga.
Season packages can be purchased from the athletic ticket office located on the east end of the Board of Education building across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
