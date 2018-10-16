VALDOSTA — Going on nine consecutive innings without a run, the tension was palpable Tuesday at Morris-Coates’ Field of Dreams when Jacie Johns stepped to the plate in the bottom half of the fifth inning, the Vikettes trailing 1-0.
But the sophomore battled back from 0-2 hole to begin the charge with a single, and Tori Hedgecock drove in the game-winning run as Lowndes (23-5) rallied to for a 2-1 victory in Game 3 of its Class 6A first-round series against Etowah (15-14).
The Vikettes defeated the Eagles 1-0 in Game 1 on Monday, before suffering a tough 8-0 loss in Game 2 to force the decisive contest, where despite a slow start, they were able to win and advance.
“I love these kids, but they’re going to give me a heart attack,” said Lowndes head coach Stewart Thomas. “They’re absolutely going to give me a heart attack, but that’s fine. They kept fighting.
“They took a lump last night, and they could have very easily come out and lay down and been done with it, but that’s not these kids. A lot of kids would have done that, but that’s not this team.”
Lowndes has been a juggernaut at the plate in recent seasons, and the trend continued this season as the team entered the postseason averaging 8.5 runs per game, including 11 runs per contest over eight games against Region 1-7A rivals.
The Vikettes’ success in the batter’s box this season made it all the more shocking to watch them scratch out a single run in Monday’s doubleheader.
But Thomas felt confident that if his team just continued to pitch well, play strong defense, and knock at the door offensively, the runs would eventually open up. He was proven correct in the fifth inning of Game 3.
Though Lowndes entered the frame with just four hits and one run over its past 16 innings, once Johns got the rally going, the energy became electric in the Vikettes’ dugout.
Working against Kinsey Norton, who threw five shutout innings and struck out nine in Game 2, Madison May laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Johns to second base, but Sophie Sumner’s subsequent first-pitch fly out put the comeback in precarious position.
Within an out of extending the scoreless streak against Norton to 10 innings, it took Rylin Hedgecock just two pitches to smoke a line-drive double to center field to score Johns and tie the game. Tanija Turner took second base as a courtesy runner for the pitcher, and slid across home plate when Tori Hedgecock ended a six-pitch at-bat with a go-ahead single to left field.
It only took 17 pitches for Rylin Hedgecock to record the final six outs to close out the complete-game shutout for her 18th win of the season.
Lowndes only needed three runs in three games to advance to the second round of the playoffs, and although it’s obviously not an offensive feat the team would like to repeat, Thomas felt scratching out a series victory, against what he believes was the toughest four-seed in the state, through pitching and defense will prepare the Vikettes well for the coming challenges in the postseason.
“They need to know that’s they key,” Thomas said. “Because you’re going to go run up against pitchers, and to her credit now, Norton, she’s a heck of a pitcher, and she’s just a sophomore, she’s going to do some great things for them, but that’s what you have to do to beat good teams. You’ve got to play good defense, pitch well, and ultimately, you bide your time and come up with a big hit.
“If we’re going to make any type of noise in the playoffs, that’s what we’re going to have to do, and I think this team can do it. If any team can do it, they can.”
Up next
Lowndes will host Newnan in a Friday second-round doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight in Columbus.
Derrick Davis is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.