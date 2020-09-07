LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. –– The weather wasn’t the only heat running wild on Saturday.
In the beaming Lawrenceville sun, the Lowndes Vikings defeated the Archer Tigers 35-21 in the Corky Kell Classic.
“This was not a business trip, but a redemption trip,” Lowndes junior quarterback Jacurri Brown said. “Last year, we came up here in these same uniforms in Atlanta when we lost. We had to knock somebody off and I’m happy for my team.”
Both teams could not get going offensively on each of their first drives but Lowndes took the first bit of momentum when senior outside linebacker Thomas Davis picked off Caleb Peavy to set the Vikings up on their 30-yard line.
“We were just out there having fun,” Davis said “We have a new coaching staff, so we had to show them what we’re made of in South Georgia. They’re from Alabama, so we had to show out for them.”
A few plays later, Brown broke a 21-yard run to place his team at the 3-yard line to kick off his 148-rushing yard, and two-touchdown game.
The Tigers tried to put up a stand but allowed Brown to score from the goal line on a keeper for the Vikings’ first score of the season with 2:07 to go in the first quarter.
The Lowndes defense bent some the next drive, but did not break.
Caleb Peavy found Renoldo Spivey Jr. for a 23-yard pass to be on the 45-yard line.
Vikings’ senior linebacker Jalon Baker then forced a fourth down after laying a hard hit on Schmari Campbell.
But the Tigers dug into their bag of tricks.
They faked a punt as Jake Craven ran the ball 19 yards on fourth-and-10 before time expired in the first quarter.
That drive still got no points, however. as the Tigers were finally forced to punt due to a sack by Vikings’ defensive lineman Jacques Hunter.
When Lowndes received the ball, senior running back Israel Mitchell rushed the ball 75 yards to get them to the 25-yard line.
But no points came from it as Brown’s pass to Dominique Marshall fell incomplete on a fourth down, causing a turnover on downs.
Nearing the end of the first half, Archer tied the game up when senior Cadre Worthy blocked senior kicker/punter Zeb Fletcher’s punt before it was scooped and scored by Caleb Wooden.
That was enough time for Brown and the Vikings as he found junior wide receiver Chase Belcher for a 26-yard touchdown over the top of a defensive back to gain a 14-7 lead before the half.
Brown got his legs going fresh out of halftime, escaping a third-and-21 predicament, and keeping the ball for a 61-yard run to the Tigers’ 14-yard line.
He punched the ball in a few plays later for another 1-yard touchdown quarterback keeper.
“I was excited to see our kids perform in the second half,” head coach Jamey DuBose said after earning his first win as coach of the Vikings. “It was tough at halftime and hot. We found a way to grind it and win it. We made plays and that’s what playmakers do.”
Tigers had to do something since they were down 21-7 with the final quarter nearing.
First, Peavy found Derrick Moore, who went up and over senior cornerback Ramecia Burgman for a 69-yard gain to place them in the Vikings’ 11-yard line.
Peavy got the Tigers the points as he quarterback sneaked on the goal line to bring the score 21-14 before the final period.
When the fourth quarter whistle blew, the Vikings took over to break away.
First, Brown passed it to Marshall for a 6-yard touchdown to get a 28-14 lead with 10:12 to go in the game.
Once the Tigers got the ball back, Peavy was picked off by senior safety TJ Quinn.
To add insult to injury, Lowndes subbed in backup quarterback Tristin Bohler who passed for a 32-yard touchdown to Marshall for his second score of the day to add to his five receptions and 83 receiving yards.
“We got to play the two-quarterback deal and will sell a bit more of that as we go to utilize two areas,” DuBose said.
It was too little too late by the time the Tigers got on the board again when Peavy passed it for 7-yards to Moore with 1:40 to go before failing an onside kick.
UP NEXT
Lowndes: Griffin visits Martin Stadium on Sept. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
