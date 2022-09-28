RICHMOND HILL – The Lowndes High softball team got a pair of pitching gems en route to a two-game road sweep of Richmond Hill Tuesday afternoon.
Madison Van Allen shut down the Wildcats, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Vikings to a 6-0 victory in the close-out game.
The Vikings got on the board in the second inning when Ellie Shaw singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
The Vikings scored three runs in the third inning, led by Camden Anders and Van Allen, who both brought in runs in the inning.
Van Allen earned the victory, allowing no runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Van Allen also did damage at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a third inning home run for the Vikings.
GAME 1
Camden Anders was brilliant in the pitcher's circle on Tuesday, throwing a no-hitter in Lowndes' 9-0 win over Richmond Hill in the opener.
Anders struck out 12 Wildcats with one walk in the game.
The Vikings locked up the win with a six-run fifth inning, led by Taylor Smith, Addison Waring, Madison Van Allen, Abby Rykard and Dallas Brooks, who all brought runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
The Vikings tallied 10 hits in Game 1 with Van Allen, Rykard and Smith all recording multiple hits. Van Allen went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Vikings.
UP NEXT
Lowndes hosts Richmond Hill in a single game Wednesday at 5 p.m.
