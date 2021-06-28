VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High boys varsity and junior varsity won the Large School Division and Junior Varsity Division championships at Valdosta State's Team Camp over the weekend.
The North Bay Haven boys took home the Small School Division Championship.
UP NEXT
The Valdosta State men's basketball team will host its Instructional Day Camp from July 26-30 at The Complex and will wrap its camp season with its first Exposure Camp Aug. 1.
The Exposure Camp offers a chance for high school players to go through advanced drill work, extensive competition and be evaluated by the VSU coaching staff. The camp ultimately serves as a place to showcase each player in a game-like setting with the goal of potentially playing at the college level.
