VALDOSTA – Fresh off of making a deep playoff run this past season, the Lowndes High baseball team is sending two of its seniors to the college ranks.
Senior pitcher William Joyner and outfielder Tristin Bohler signed letters of intent with Georgia College and Florida State College respectively Tuesday afternoon.
"That's the goal," Lowndes head baseball coach Ryan Page said. "As a coach, wins and losses – all that is great, but the most exciting thing for me is to see these kids that get to go to the next level and continue playing the game. That's what they've wanted to do since they were kids, so it's awesome to see. As a coach, this is one of the best days for me to be honest with you.
"William's been a huge component of our success. He's been one of our guys on the mound and he's played a crucial role and Tristin's been a leader. He's been a guy that, defensively, has played really well for us. I think he probably had five or six assists while he was here from right field for us. Both of them are big parts of our program and we're excited to see them go on, but now we've got to find some guys to fill those shoes."
One of the Vikings' aces, Joyner made 15 starts this season and posted a 9-3 record. Joyner recorded 84 strikeouts to only 39 walks and allowed 27 hits and 15 runs with a 1.276 ERA over 60 1/3 innings.
Joyner, a three-year starter for the Vikings, joins a Bobcats team that finished 33-20 this season with an 18-9 mark in Peach Belt Conference play.
"It's great. It's been a long journey starting off in middle school then high school and all that and I'm just happy it's not ending yet," Joyner said. "I'm going to keep playing. The goal is to keep going, so we'll see what happens after college. ... The coaches were great. Their head coach is a pitching guy and then their pitching coach seemed really knowledgeable. I liked the campus a lot, I like the city a lot and they win a lot so that's great. I'm excited to go there."
After signing with Georgia College, Joyner spoke about the team's success over the last two years as well as his growth from his junior to senior year that saw him emerge as one of the top pitchers in the state in 7A.
"It was a huge year," Joyner said. "My velocity and feel for my pitches got a lot better this year and I feel like I really took on a role as a leader this year. I wasn't able to do that as much last year as a junior, but I thought that was a big key to our success this year – just being consistent on the mound and being a leader for all the younger guys. We had a younger team this year so we needed a little guidance and I feel like I was there; me, Tristin, Mason (Steel) and some of the seniors were there to be the guidance and be the leaders."
Bohler played in 28 of the Vikings' 36 games and posted a .362 on-base percentage with 14 hits, 11 singles, 11 runs and six RBI.
A two-sport athlete, Bohler also played quarterback for the Vikings for three years behind Miami commit Jacurri Brown.
Bohler joins a Blue Wave team that is currently 30-19 on the season and recently defeated Catawba Valley for the South Atlantic District Championship May 15.
When asked what sold him on making the move to Jacksonville, Florida, Bohler admits he didn't want to go too far from home.
"Close to home," Bohler said of Florida State College. "That's probably the biggest factor. ... They liked my size. I've got good strength and size. This is one of the best years they've had in a while. They've got a good recruiting class coming in, so I think I'll fit in well with all of them.
"Our success this season definitely helped me. Lowndes is a very different program from a lot of other programs in the state of Georgia. We do things a lot differently than a lot of people. We're more of a college than a high school. I think being in this program has more than prepared me for college."
As a team, the Vikings have made considerable strides under Page. Over the past two seasons, the Vikings have gone 53-22 with a state semifinal and quarterfinal appearance to show for it.
By achieving consistent success and implementing a more collegiate style as far as facilities and player development, Page believes the Vikings have built a program that can consistently produce college talent for generations to come.
"That's our goal, to run this like a small college," Page said. "We have small college facilities. That's what we want to do. We want to create an atmosphere that, when we do send these kids to the next level, we feel like they're prepared and they're ready. We don't want that first year college shock of how you're coached and how you're treated and what the expectations are for you. That's what our whole plan is. High school baseball is great, but there's so much more to life in general. We want these guys to be prepared when they go to the next step of that life, whether that's baseball or everyday life."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
