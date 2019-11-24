Lowndes hosting Charles Cooper Invitational Monday and Tuesday

VALDOSTA –– Lowndes High School will be hosting the Charles Cooper Invitational Monday and Tuesday.
Brunswick, Calhoun, Crisp County, Thomasville and Worth County will join Lowndes in the two-day basketball invitational.
Monday, Nov. 25
3 p.m. - Calhoun v. Brunswick (Girls)
4:30 p.m. - Thomasville v. Brunswick (Boys)
6 p.m. – Crisp Co. v. Lowndes (Girls)
7:30 p.m. – Crisp co. v. Lowndes (Boys)
Tuesday, Nov. 26
3 p.m. – Brunswick v. Crisp (Girls)
4:30 p.m. – Brunswick v. Crisp Co. (Boys)
6 p.m. – Worth v. Lowndes (Girls)
7:30 p.m. – Thomasville v. Lowndes (Boys)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.