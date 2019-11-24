Lowndes hosting Charles Cooper Invitational Monday and Tuesday

Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily Times

Lowndes varsity boys coach Reshon Benjamin talks to his team during a team camp at Lowndes High School this past summer.

VALDOSTA –– Lowndes High School will be hosting the Charles Cooper Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

Brunswick, Calhoun, Crisp County, Thomasville and Worth County will join Lowndes in the two-day basketball invitational.

Monday, Nov. 25

3 p.m. - Calhoun v. Brunswick (Girls)

4:30 p.m. - Thomasville v. Brunswick (Boys)

6 p.m. – Crisp Co. v. Lowndes (Girls)

7:30 p.m. – Crisp co. v. Lowndes (Boys)

Tuesday, Nov. 26

3 p.m. – Brunswick v. Crisp (Girls)

4:30 p.m. – Brunswick v. Crisp Co. (Boys)

6 p.m. – Worth v. Lowndes (Girls)

7:30 p.m. – Thomasville v. Lowndes (Boys)

