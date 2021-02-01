Lowndes High wrestling advances to Elite Eight

Cloudy skies. High near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 1, 2021 @ 2:20 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
The Lowndes High School wrestling team punched their ticket to Elite 8 GHSA 7A State Duals this weekend. Defeating Brookwood 50-27 and Walton 48-17.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.