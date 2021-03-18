LEESBURG, Ga. –– The Lowndes Vikings boys and girls golf teams won the Trojan invitational at Lee County on Monday.
For the girls team, Ebby Somers finished as a low medalist with a 74 while Molly Davis made the All-Tournament Team. Ana-Grace Bradshaw and Callie Bellinger each had strong showings.
Ethan Kolisz and Jacob Speece led the boys team in victory. Landon Bassford, Carter Gaskins and Briggs Chmielewski made the All-Tournament Team.
