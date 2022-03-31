Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose resigns

VALDOSTA – Lowndes head football coach Jamey DuBose is stepping down.
Citing family reasons, DuBose announced his resignation in a statement on Twitter Thursday morning.
"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation as the Lowndes High School Football Coach. Family has always been a part of my life and our football program. At this point in my life Family has caused me to do something differently. The sudden passing of my father has given me new responsibilities and priorities to attend to. My mom has always been here for me, and now it is time for me to be there for my mom. To the Viking Nation and supporters: Thank You! Thank you for always supporting and backing me and my staff. Lowndes High School is a special place with special people. It will continue to be one of the best high schools in the nation. The administration and Touchdown Club are the most supportive group that I have ever been involved with and will continue to thrive. I have no doubt that "The Next Man UP" will lead this program to region and state championships. Tracey and I will forever be grateful for the love and support of the Lowndes community! While this chapter may be ending, the memories and friendships will last forever! 1Lowndes! Coach DuBose"
DuBose came to the Vikings after longtime coach Randy McPherson retired following an appearance in the 2019 Class 7A state championship game.
In two seasons with the Vikings, DuBose led the team to a 19-6 record and a 5-1 record in Region 1-7A. The Vikings won the region championship last season and advanced to the third round of the GHSA Class 7A Playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Collins Hill.
This story will be updated as it develops.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
