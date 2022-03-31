Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose resigns

Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesLowndes head football coach Jamey DuBose talks to his team after an exhibition game against Eagles Landing Christian Academy Aug. 7, 2021 at Martin Stadium. DuBose announced his resignation as the Vikings' head coach in a statement on his Twitter account Thursday morning. In two seasons at Lowndes, DuBose was 19-6 overall and 5-1 in Region 1-7A. In 2021, DuBose led the Vikings to the region championship and into the third round of the Class 7A state playoffs.