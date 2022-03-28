Lowndes girls, VHS boys win Viking Invitational

VALDOSTA – This past weekend, Lowndes Tennis hosted the 15th Annual Viking Invitational.
Six high schools competed in this event. Teams included: Lowndes, Valdosta, Camden County, Colquitt County, Brantley County and West Laurens. The girls played at Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center at McKey Park, while the boys teams competed at the Valdosta High Tennis Complex.
The Lowndes girls and Valdosta boys took first place in the championship matches.
During the past two seasons, this is the sixth consecutive Invitational the Lowndes girls have won. Lowndes defeated Brantley County and West Laurens en route to the championship against Valdosta.
The Valdosta boys defeated Colquitt County and Camden County to secure their finals match against Brantley County.
Girls
Lowndes defeated Valdosta 4-1
No. 1 Singles: Rachel Black won 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Singles: Ella Sefa won 3-6, 7-5, 10-6
No. 3 Singles: Milly Prince won 6-2, 6-3
No. 1 Doubles : Lauren Folsom / Ashley Lindsey won 6-1, 6-1
Boys
Valdosta Boys defeated Brantley County 3-2 (4 matches were decided by Super Tiebreaks)
No. 1 Singles: David Pifer won 6-3, 4-6, (10-5)
No. 3 Singles: Stephen Moore won 6-3, 4-6 (10-5)
No. 1 Doubles: William Hinton / Fletcher Adams won 3-6, 6-2 (10-8)
UP NEXT
Lowndes hosts Valdosta in the tennis edition of the Winnersville Classic at Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center at McKey Park at 4 p.m.
