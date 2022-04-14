VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School girls tennis defeated Tift County and Camden County to claim their second straight Region 1-7A Championship Monday afternoon.
The Vikings girls improved to 19-0 on the season.
In singles, the Vikings' No. 1 girl Rachel Black defeated Tift's Caydence Gabel 6-0, 6-0. Lowndes No. 2 Ella Sefa beat Brayden Callison 6-0, 6-0 while No. 3 Milly Prince prevailed 6-1, 6-0.
In the championship, Black rolled over Camden's Kennison Blackerby 6-0, 6-0; Sefa defeated Haylee Tucker 6-0, 6-0 and Prince cruised past Drea Robinson 6-1, 3-0.
In doubles action, Lowndes' No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Folsom and Ashley Lindsey took down Camden's Ryleigh Blount and Hannah Coffman 6-0, 6-1.
On the boys side, Colquitt defeated Camden in the finals to win the region title.
After Monday's tournament, Lowndes girls sit atop the standings followed by Camden, Colquitt and Tift. On the boys side, Colquitt is in the top spot ahead of Camden, Tift and Lowndes.
UP NEXT
The Lowndes boys tennis team travels to Walton for the first round of the state playoffs Friday.
The Lowndes girls tennis team hosts Harrison next Tuesday at 2 p.m at Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center.
