VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes girls’ tennis team captured the Region 1-7A Championship last week at Mckey Park. Lowndes was the host of the region tournament this season. The girls swept Tift County and Colquitt County en route to the Championship.
On Friday afternoon, Lowndes hosted Newton County in the First Round of the 7A State Tennis Tournament. The girls defeated Newton and will host North Cobb in the Second Round on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at McKey Park.
The Lowndes girls also continued their undefeated run for the season and hold a current record of 21-0. They have also claimed the Championships at 4 tournaments/invitationals. These include the Wildcat Invitational, Viking Invitational, Golden Isles Invitational and the Region 1-7A tournament.
Lowndes Girls
#1 Singles: Rachel Black
#2 Singles: Ella Sefa
#3 Singles: Megan Hawkins
#1 Doubles: Milly Prince / Lauren Folsom
#2 Doubles: Halle Gandy / Ashley Lindsey
