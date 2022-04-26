VALDOSTA – With Lowndes and Milton deadlocked at two matches apiece, the fate of both teams hung in the balance.
The Lowndes No. 1 doubles duo of Lauren Folsom and Ashley Lindsey breezed through the first set 6-0, looking poised for a straight sets victory. However, in the second set, the Eagles took advantage of the Vikings losing a bit of steam in the 86-degree heat with some loose games to storm back 6-3 to tie the match at a set apiece.
The third set came down to a tiebreaker that saw the Folsom and Lindsey edge past the Eagles 9-7 to win the decisive third set 7-6 – giving Lowndes a 3-2 victory in a thriller Monday at Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center.
In No. 1 singles, Lowndes’ Rachel Black won 6-0, 6-0. In No. 3 singles action, Lowndes’ Milly Prince won 6-2, 6-3.
UP NEXT
The Lowndes girls advance to the Elite Eight of the state tournament and will host the winner of North Gwinnett and Grayson. Date and time for the match is to be determined.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
