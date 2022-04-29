Lowndes girls tennis hosted North Gwinnett in the Elite 8 round of the GHSA Class 7A state tennis tournament Thursday afternoon.
Going into Thursday, Lowndes was undefeated (21-0) and expected a tough challenge.
Lowndes girls fell, but made North Gwinnett earn every point.
Lowndes won at No. 1 singles as Rachel Black won in straight sets, but dropped matches at No. 3 singles and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. No. 2 singles was pulled in the third set after the deciding match.
