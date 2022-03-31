Lowndes girls take top spots this week

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes girls golf team performed well this week, placing second at the Valdosta Invitational Monday at Valdosta Country Club and first at the Lee County Trojan Invitational at River Pointe Golf Course
The Viking girls finished second at the Valdosta Invitational with a team score of 234 Monday.
The team dropped a team score of 244 to win at the Lee County Trojan Invitational.
Ebby Somers was low medalist with a score of 72.
