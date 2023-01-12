VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High girls basketball team secured a blowout 59-26 win over Glynn Academy Tuesday evening.
With the win, the Vikettes improved to 9-5 overall and bounced back from a 50-47 loss to Veterans Jan. 7.
Sophomore Aryana Thomas led Lowndes with 19 points on 7 of 14 shooting with four rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Faith Johnson added 17 points with three 3-pointers in the game along with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Martin Davis led Glynn Academy with 12 points, four rebounds and five steals. With the loss, Glynn fell to 3-12 on the season.
UP NEXT
Lowndes travels to play at Richmond Hill Friday night to open Region 1-7A play. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
