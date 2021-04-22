VALDOSTA –– The Region 1-7A champions' bid for a state championship ended prematurely.
The Lowndes High girls soccer team drew first blood, but ultimately fell short on penalty kicks in a 3-2 double-overtime loss to Grayson Tuesday afternoon.
Emilia Gregory scored the first goal for the Vikings in 15th minute of the first half on a cross assist by sophomore Amyah Espanol.
Ten minutes later, Grayson responded. After a free kick into the box, a scramble for the ball ensued and ended with a goal as junior Michaela Carow kicked the ball in to tie the game 1-1.
Grayson took the lead shortly after halftime after cashing in on a free kick from just outside of the penalty box to make it a 2-1 lead for the Rams.
With the win, Grayson advances to the next round to face Harrison on Monday, April 26.
The Vikings wouldn't go away easily, however.
In the 38th minute of the second half, Espanol got loose on a fast break and drew the goalie out and kicked it past her to tie the score 2-2.
Neither team scored in the two overtime periods, until the Rams went ahead on penalty kicks to win the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.