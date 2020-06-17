Lowndes football season tickets not on sale yet

As most fans are aware football conditioning/practice began June 8 under strict guidelines from the GHSA and Governor’s office. Coach Jamey DuBose reports that excitement is high and much is being accomplished during the limited group work. Of course, he and the coaching staff are looking forward to the time the entire team comes together and throwing/catching/running the football is allowed.
The Lowndes football program is still aware there are many questions and concerns about the upcoming season especially as it relates to fan participation. Season tickets have not gone on sale for the 2020 season due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 issues. While the program fully anticipates playing football this fall, there is still much uncertainty as to how fan seating will be handled.
The Vikings are 10 weeks away from the Corky Kell and 11 weeks away from their first home regular season game Aug. 28. Many more updates and changes in the guidance will be made and announced before August. The team assures its season ticket holders and fans that decisions concerning tickets will be made in plenty of time for the purchase of tickets for the 2020 football season.
