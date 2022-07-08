Lowndes football season ticket deadline nears

The Lowndes Athletic Department reminds all Viking season ticket holders that Wednesday, July 13 is the deadline to renew your season tickets at Martin Stadium for the 2022 Viking football season.
The ticket office is currently closed but will reopen on Monday, July 11 at 9 a.m. Season ticket holders can reclaim their seats from 9 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Also the Viking Touchdown Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 11 beginning at 6 p.m. in the meeting rooms 1 & 2 of the Lowndes Board of Education. All Viking Touchdown Club members are invited to attend. Head coach Zach Grage will address the group on our summer plans and the upcoming season.
Thank you for your support and go Vikings!
