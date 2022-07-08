Lowndes football season ticket deadline nears

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.