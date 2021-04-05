Lowndes football releases 2021 schedule

VALDOSTA –– After reaching an agreement with Cedar Grove High School on a regular season game, the Vikings tentatively have a full 10-game regular season schedule for the 2021 football season.
Lowndes is still searching for a pre-season/scrimmage opponent.
The Vikings open the regular season Aug. 21 in the Corky Kell Classic. The opponent is Walton (Region 3-7A), who reached the 2nd round of the playoffs in 2020. The game is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If for any reason a conflict arises and the game cannot be played in the MBS, it will be moved to Martin Stadium. Ticket sales for this game will be announced in the near future.
Griffin (Region 2-5A) returns to Martin Stadium Aug. 27. The Bears finished 2nd in their region and reached the 2nd round of the state playoffs last year. Lake Gibson out of Lakeland, Fla., replaces Oakleaf and will visit Martin Stadium Sept. 3. Lake Gibson is a Florida 6A school that finished 11-2 last year, advancing to the third round of the state playoffs. The Lake Gibson contact is awaiting final approval, but no problems are anticipated.
Lowndes visits Lee County on Sept. 10 before hosting Valdosta Sept. 24. The Oct. 1 game (Alcovy, Region 3-6A) will be the 2021 homecoming for all Viking alumni. Alcovy fell in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.
New to the schedule for the upcoming season will be Cedar Grove High School out of DeKalb County in Atlanta. They are a 3A school that advanced to the third round of the state playoffs last year. This game will be Oct. 8 – formerly an open date. The Vikings will now be open on Sept. 17.
Region play begins Oct. 15 with the Vikings visiting Tift. Colquitt will visit Martin Stadium Oct. 22 and region play will conclude with a trip to St. Mary’s Oct. 29. Following an open date on Nov. 5, the state playoffs begin Nov. 12.
The athletic department continues to search for a pre-season/scrimmage opponent for Aug. 13. A share of the gate will be offered to any team to help offset their travel expenses. Any interested school should contact Assistant Athletic Director Danny Redshaw.
Once the schedule is completely finalized season tickets will be printed and placed on sale. Season ticket renewals will be based on the 2019 season ticket list and ample time will be provided for renewal. After the renewal period, remaining tickets will go on sale to the public.
2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri., Aug. 13 - Preseason
Sat., Aug. 21 - Walton, 2:45 p.m. (Away)
Fri., Aug. 27 - Griffin, 8 p.m. (Home)
Fri., Sept. 3 - Lake Gibson, 8 p.m. (Home)
Fri., Sept. 10 - Lee County, 7:30 p.m. (Away)
Fri., Sept. 17 - OPEN
Fri., Sept. 24 - Valdosta, 8 p.m. (Home)
Fri., Oct. 1 - Alcovy, 8 p.m. (Home)
Fri., Oct. 8 - Cedar Grove, 8 p.m. (Home)
Fri., Oct. 15 - Tift*, 7:30 p.m. (Away)
Fri., Oct. 22 - Colquitt*, 8 p.m. (Home)
Fri., Oct. 29 - Camden*, 7:30 p.m. (Away)
Fri., Nov. 5 - OPEN
Fri., Nov. 12 - First Round of State Playoffs
* - denotes Region games
