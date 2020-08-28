Lowndes football adds Mitchell County to schedule

VALDOSTA –– Due to several opponents having to cancel matchups this season due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lowndes Vikings football schedule will look slightly different than anticipated.
The Vikings added the Mitchell County Eagles to their schedule on Thursday with the game set for Oct. 23 at Martin Stadium. The date was originally an open week.
The 2020 football schedule will now be played as follows:
Saturday, Sept. 5: Archer (Game at Archer High) 2 p.m. Corky Kell Classic
Friday, Sept. 11: Griffin - Home 8 p.m. (Military Appreciation Night)
Friday, Sept. 18: OakLeaf (Jacksonville, Fla.) - Home 8 p.m. (Senior Night)
Friday, Sept. 25: Lee Co. - Home 8 p.m. (8th Grade Band Night)
Friday, Oct. 2: OPEN
Friday, Oct. 9: Valdosta - Away 8 p.m. (Winnersville Classic)
Friday, Oct. 16: Alcovy - Home 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23: Mitchell County - Home 8 p.m. (Homecoming)
Friday, Oct. 30: Tift Co Home 8 p.m. (Region)
Friday, Nov. 6: Colquitt Co Away 7:30 p.m. (Region)
Friday, Nov. 13: Camden Co Home 8 p.m. (Region)
Friday, Nov. 20: OPEN
Friday, Nov. 27: 1st Round State Playoffs
Friday, Dec. 4: 2nd Round State Playoffs
Friday, Dec. 11: 3rd Round State Playoffs
Friday, Dec. 18: State Semi-finals
Monday, Dec. 30: State Finals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.