The Lowndes High Band will be sponsoring a bus for Viking fans to attend the Lowndes vs. Milton game on Friday, Dec. 11. The cost of the bus will be $55/person and that does not include your ticket. Fans will need to access the link to purchase your ticket as soon as possible at https://gofan.co/app/events/175434
Fans can purchase their spot on the bus by taking their payment to the Viking Office located at 1592 Norman Drive, Valdosta, Ga., 31601. Forms are available at the ticket office and one is attached.
On Friday, fans can park on the Visitor’s side of the stadium and begin to load the bus at 12:30 p.m. This will be on a first come, first served basis.
There must be 45 people signed up by Thursday at Noon for the bus to make the trip. The band will hold your money until they are sure that they have 45 people registered for the bus.
Please note that if the trip is a go and for whatever reason you decide not to attend, there will be no refunds.
The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Milton High School. The Milton High School Football Stadium is located at 13025 Birmingham Hwy, Milton, Ga. 30004.
Tickets for this game are available to Lowndes fans via the following Go Fan link. https://gofan.co/app/events/175434
Due to Fulton County COVID-19 restriction,s tickets for this game are limited.
Tickets at this link are reserved for Lowndes fans. However, fans are encouraged to purchase as soon as possible due to the limited availability.
