VALDOSTA— Lowndes cross-country has seen success in the 2020 season with their most recent meet at the Tifton Invitational.
With that in rear view, and their region meets looming at the end of the month, they are looking to build on lessons learned to improve and finish their season with the crown.
Throughout the season, head coach Martha Mazurkiewicz has observed the team meshing through the sport by developing leadership qualities and a drive to set goals.
“Our top group of girls and boys are so cohesive,” Mazurkiewicz said in her classroom. “They all think alike, have a goal in mind, and motivate each other. That’s what I look for. Aside from their commitment to run, their desire to pull each other up is going to keep them coming.”
Junior boys co-captain Alec Munger has enjoyed seeing the growth of his teammates working during the offseason translate to positive results.
“We’ve had a great season so far,” Munger said. “It has been really fun to see all the guy’s progress. We worked so hard over the summer and it feels good to see it pay off. We are listening to coach’s plan and our bodies. If we do not push ourselves hard at practice, we are not going to be fast in the meet.”
The Vikings are fresh off a No. 1 finish at the Tifton Invitational and Mazurkiewicz credits that to different approaches that she has taken for her team to grasp concepts.
“Our training has been a little bit different. I’ve been doing a lot of reading because of COVID, since I had a lot of time on my hands,” she said as she laughed. “I did a lot of webinars with successful coaches across the United States. We did a book study on Jay Johnson’s ’15 Ways to Unlock Your Potential as a High School Runner.’ The boys and the girl’s group were all on the same page with me. They knew what I expected, and I knew what they expected. We were all one frame of mind.”
Competing and doing the important things were pivotal as they finished No. 1 at the Tifton Invitational to both girls’ senior co-captains Selena Curfman and Laura Mason.
“We do the little things,” Curfman said. “Our constant training and always following the plan that coaches have for us helps. We make sure to take care of our bodies by drinking enough water, staying hydrated with electrolytes, eating well, and getting good rest.”
Mason feels that it is the constant want to improve that helps the team succeed.
“From summer training to now, we’ve all improved,” Mason said. “People have (personal record) in every race. We can challenge each other and pace each other. Knowing what we can do to our fullest potential gives us the drive to improve,” Mason said.
But everything has not been roses and daisies for Munger and other junior boys co-captain Andrew Caruana as they have battled injuries and the pandemic but hope that this teaches the team about perseverance.
“We’ve had a couple of misfortunes with COVID and injuries. We lost some key runners, including myself after being quarantined and missing two meets,” Munger said. “Everyone has to learn that no matter what happens with the team, you need to go out there and execute.”
Caruana has been in a walking boot but is on track to return late in the season.
“I injured myself about a month ago, but I’ll be back for the last two weeks of the season,” Caruana said. “I am ready to see us do well at region and state. This is the strongest team I’ve seen.”
Lowndes has a strong connection with Valdosta State’s cross-country program.
The Blazers have three Vikings alumni in their program.
“They get motivation and support from other people. My team and the running community all wants to see each other succeed. We are friends with the coaches at VSU. Coach Smooth and his wife wants nothing but to see us succeed because it keeps running alive in Lowndes County and feeds our programs.”
The stakes are about to get higher as the Vikings are preparing for big time matchups and Mazurkiewicz is going to adjust her runners’ training to maintain their health.
“We’re just getting into the championship season,” she said. “Their training is going to look a little different in all of October. Their miles will come down as their speed goes up. It’s going to get harder but we’re going to pull them back and see them at 110 percent at practices.”
Region meets will began on October 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.