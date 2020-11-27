VALDOSTA—The Lowndes boys basketball team lost 61-53 against Thomasville in the final game of the Charles Cooper Invitational.
The Vikings hung tough with the Bulldogs throughout three quarters, but lack of depth saw their downfall in the fourth quarter.
After trailing by four going into halftime, J.J. Williams exploded for Lowndes in the third period. He scored 13 of the Vikings’ 22 points in the quarter and helped Lowndes take a two-point lead into the fourth.
During Williams’ offensive barrage, center J.C. Riley left the game after having a bloody nose from being hit in the face.
To that point, Riley’s defense and rebounding kept Thomasville off-balanced, often forcing them to settle for floaters and other contested shots.
With Riley out of the game it opened the door for the Bulldogs to effectively run their offense, powered by Cliff Davis.
Davis had four points when the fourth quarter started. By game’s end, he had a team-high 15 for the Bulldogs.
Thomasville pulled away late in the contest as Lowndes failed to find a counter for their offense.
“Just keep your head up, it was a hard fought game,” head coach Reshon Benjamin said was his message to players after the game. “You’ve got to understand we’re playing a really good team. A really experienced team. Well proven and incredible coach in coach Tillman. He’s had those guys rolling for quite a while. You got to look at it as it’s not just a loss but a lesson learned.”
Benjamin noted free throw shooting as a reason the Vikings lost. The Bulldogs shot 11-of-14 from the line while Lowndes shot 8-of-16. The Vikings lost the game by eight points and if they made all their free throws they’d have been in a better position to win.
While losing is never a good feeling, Benjamin took extra time to talk with Williams immediately after the game.
The coach and point guard stayed on the court speaking to each other as the final whistle blew. Williams looked frustrated as he scored a game-high 17 points, but a leg injury forced him out of the game for a short period in the fourth quarter.
For the second-year head coach, it was an opportunity to celebrate his player’s big game.
“He’s resilient,” Benjamin said of the junior point guard. “The kid just has an appetite and a desire to win like I’ve never seen before. In understanding him, having coached him last year, I try keep him to understand and keep the right perspective. We wanted to win of course but it’s important to understand there’s a lot to take from that game.”
“It was good to finally see him catch his groove. The first game we played had a bit of a rough stretch. The second game we played didn’t go as he wanted to although we won. Tonight, he was able to find a groove and allow his tenacity and grit to take over the game in the third. He’s our guy, we’ve been keeping him encouraged and letting him know we rely on him to do a lot of different things. The moment is never too big for him. I just took the time to celebrate that small victory.”
Lowndes is scheduled to face Hamilton on the road next Tuesday before hosting Valdosta Dec. 5.
Lowndes girls 58
Crisp County 31
The Vikettes overcame early offensive struggles to cement two victories in the Charles Cooper Invitational.
After scoring 27 points to open the game against Thomasville on Monday, Lowndes only scored 23 points in the first half. Struggling to find any offense as throughout the first two periods, the Vikettes found a spark in Faith Johnson in the third quarter.
Johnson scored five points in the quarter but used her defense to keep Crisp off-balance and helped create chances for herself and teammates.
Paired with senior Taje Middleton and sophomore Myah Espanol, the Vikettes were able to turn a slow paced bout into a one-sided contest.
“I want them to be able to have just one person to run the offense,” head coach Antonia Tookes said after the game. “I’m trying to get my senior, which I know she’s probably going to play guard in college, I’m trying to get her more time at guard when we’re playing teams that I know will put pressure on her to make her better.”
The third quarter saw Lowndes double its points, scoring 23 in the period to take a 19-point advantage into the fourth. As the game transitioned to the fourth quarter, the Vikettes coasted.
The win was their second in as many days, but Tookes said that she’s still looking for more improvements from her team.
“We’ve got to work on free throw shooting because it’s not at 50 percent or higher and we have to work on boxing out,” Tookes said about what the team needs to improve on. “Those are the two main things that I push in practice all the time. And getting better on defense because our defense engines the offense. I think we’ve got about three or four that plays it really hard. We’ve just got to get that other person to take care of that back row for us. Once we get that done, we’ll be okay. Hopefully, with this break we don’t go backwards. Hopefully, we’ll stay where we are and keep building on that.
The Vikettes will host the Valdosta Wildcats in a crosstown rivalry game Dec. 5.
