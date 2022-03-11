Lowndes baseball games rescheduled

Due to inclement weather in our area Friday and Saturday, the Lowndes Vikings' baseball games against Colquitt County have been moved to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14. This is a region doubleheader. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and admission is $8.
The Pierce County game originally scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for a later date.
The ribbon cutting for the new Noel George Baseball Field has been moved Friday, March 25 at 5:15 p.m. prior to the Camden County game.
