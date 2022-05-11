VALDOSTA – Despite taking the first game in its series with Mill Creek, the Lowndes High baseball team hit a cold spell at wrong time.
The Vikings (27-9) saw their season end in a 2-0 loss to the Hawks in a win or go home Game 3 Tuesday afternoon at Noel George Field.
Mill Creek's Hunter Pirkle got the start in Game 3 and made sure the Vikings couldn't find their way home. Pirkle struck out six while allowing three hits and no walks in a complete-game shutout.
Mason Steel, Daniel Kerrigan and William Joyner each had a hit for the Vikings in the loss. In the three-game series, the Vikings hit .191 with 19 strikeouts and only two walks.
"It was a little bit of the same story today. We just didn't barrel enough balls," Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said. "Like I told the guys, this game's about momentum. A month ago, I think we could've beat anybody in the state. I'd think we're playing for a state championship but for whatever reason, we got cold at the wrong time."
Finishing the game with only four hits, the Hawks managed to put up two runs in the top of the second inning. An error by Vikings shortstop Weston Turner allowed Chandler Klein to reach base and allowed Cole Mullins to score to make it 1-0.
On the next at-bat, Pirkle helped his cause with an RBI single to bring it Hutch Ezell to push the lead to 2-0 – a lead that held the rest of the way.
Pitching carried the Hawks to victory in the series as Game 2 starter Beau Brailey threw a complete game masterpiece with nine strikeouts, three hits and one walk on Monday followed up by Pirkle's performance in Tuesday's Game 3.
The Vikings' bats cooled considerably from the first round to the quarterfinals. In the two series prior, the Vikings hit .244 with six walks and 11 strikeouts against North Paulding, then hit .209 with 12 walks and 22 strikeouts against Cherokee.
"They got a couple good hits, but the one inning they scored the runs in, we had a couple errors and made a couple mistakes," Page said. "At the end of the day, this isn't our ball club. We've been hitting the ball well all year. Credit their pitching. (Pirkle) did a really good job. All their guys pitched really well, but for whatever reason, we just got cold and it's the wrong time of the year for that to happen to us."
Game 3 starter Noah Thigpen went six innings, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) with two walks and two strikeouts in the game.
Though the Vikings fell short of playing for a state championship, the future looks promising.
While the team bids farewell to key starters like Kerrigan, Steel, Joyner and Tristin Bohler, they'll have a nice core coming back led by Carson Page, Tate Sirmans, Qrey Lott, Cooper Melvin, Maddox Harrell and Weston Turner.
"This senior group has done so much for our program to get us back in the spotlight and all the games they've won," Page said. "They've won over 50 games the last two years. I can't be more proud of those guys and what they've done and how they've helped our program grow. It was an unbelievable ride – a great run through region and we played some really good teams and faced some of the best arms in the country this year and I couldn't be more proud of what this group has accomplished. We came up short of the one thing we really wanted and that was an opportunity to go the Braves' stadium, but it gives the younger guys something to work towards. We've just got to keep grinding."
Page continued, "We're really excited about our future. We've got a really good group of kids coming back. We're going to lose our two senior pitchers, but I feel really good about what's behind them. I have no doubt that, for the next few years, Lowndes is going to be a program to be reckoned with."
UP NEXT
Winners of nine of its last 11 games, Mill Creek will face Etowah, which eliminated North Gwinnett on Tuesday, in the Final Four on Saturday. Parkview and Woodstock collide on the other side of the bracket this weekend.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
