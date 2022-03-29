VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikings stayed perfect in Region 1-7A with a two-game sweep of the Camden County Wildcats Monday night.
The Vikings’ offense was red-hot against the Wildcats, erupting for 18 runs and 22 hits over two games with 10 extra-base hits, 10 walks and nine stolen bases.
With their offense producing, the Vikings got stellar outings from starters Mason Steel and William Joyner.
Steel went five innings in Game 1 and recorded seven strikeouts while allowing five hits, three earned runs and one walk. Joyner, the starter in Game 2, also pitched five innings and struck out eight with two hits and a walk.
“We’ve swung the bats well all year,” Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said. “That’s something we hang our hats on and when we get pitching performances like those two guys gave us tonight, I think we’re gonna have a chance to be in most ballgames. The base running is the kids buying in to what we’re teaching and doing. They’re learning those things and you’re seeing it come to fruition out here on the baseball field.”
Game 1
The Vikings defeated the Wildcats 9-3 in the opener behind a huge performance by sophomore Carson Page, who went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple and led the team with three RBIs.
Lowndes hung seven runs on Camden in the bottom of the first inning, giving Steel a sizable cushion to work with on the mound.
The Wildcats mounted an offensive response in the top of the fourth as back-to-back RBI doubles from Ethan Finch and Garrett Albright put two runs on the board before an RBI single from Jesse Thames made it a 7-3 game.
The Wildcats’ run ended when Thames was caught stealing at second base for the third out.
An RBI triple from Page followed by an RBI single from Steel in the bottom of the fifth pushed the Lowndes lead to 9-3 for the final margin.
Game 2
As good as the Vikings were in Game 1, they were even better in the nightcap – defeating the Wildcats 9-1.
As a team, the Vikings had 13 hits, seven extra-base hits, six stolen bases and drew three walks in the game.
The Vikings took control of the game early as an RBI double from Qrey Lott brought in Cooper Melvin and Carson Page for the first two runs of the game. On the next at-bat, Kerrigan smacked an RBI triple to bring in Lott to make it 3-0.
After Tristin Bohler stole third, a sacrifice fly RBI from Weston Turner pushed the lead to 4-0 for the Vikings.
The third inning featured strong pitching from both teams as Joyner and Camden Game 2 starter Adonis Coyle put on a show.
Joyner struck out three of the four batters he faced in the top of the third – allowing the first hit of the game to infielder J.T. Farley, but fanning Talon Daignault, Jamie Felix and Ethan Finch to get out of the inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, Coyle walked Lott but got Kerrigan to fly out before striking out Ty Bridges and Bohler to get out of the third.
Joyner continued to hold strong in the fourth with a 1-2-3 inning as he retired Luke Barlow, Gray Loden and Garrett Albright.
The Vikings tightened their stranglehold on the game in bottom of the fourth as Turner led off with a base hit, followed by a bunt single from Carson Page and a walk issued to Steel to load the bases.
Melvin came through with an RBI to bring in Turner, then Sirmans blasted an RBI double to push the lead to 6-0 – the Vikings’ eighth hit of the night.
Sirmans’ RBI forced Camden to make a pitching change as Coyle was pulled in favor of senior reliever Austin Hildebrand.
Hildebrand couldn’t stop the bleeding, however, as Lott smacked a base hit and Kerrigan ended up with an RBI on a ground out to put the Vikings ahead 7-0.
The Wildcats got some offense going in the top of the sixth inning as Felix got a base hit off of Vikings reliever Caleb Thornton for Camden’s second hit of the night. Thornton walked Finch to put two men on and an RBI double from Barlow made it 7-1 before Thornton got Loden to fly out to end the top half of the inning.
The Vikings continued to smolder as Melvin led off the bottom of the sixth with a double. Sirmans followed Melvin’s lead with a double to make it 8-1. After a strikeout and a walk, Camden shuffled their pitching lineup again as Hildebrand was pulled and replaced by Loden.
Loden promptly gave up an RBI single to Bridges than brought in Sirmans to put the Vikings ahead 9-1.
Sophomore reliever Noah Thigpen shut the door on the Wildcats to finish the game.
Carson Page stayed hot for the Vikings, going 3 for 4 with a double. Tate Sirmans went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a pair of doubles, while Qrey Lott was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Catcher Daniel Kerrigan was 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs in the win.
For the series, Carson Page was 6 for 8 with a double and a triple. Sirmans went 4 for 6 with three RBIs and two doubles while Kerrigan was 2 for 5 with five RBIs a double and a triple as the Vikings stayed perfect in region play.
With the Game 2 win, Joyner continued his dominant stretch for the Vikings. Over his last three outings, Joyner has pitched 17 scoreless innings while allowing just seven hits. Joyner has recorded 29 strikeouts with only five walks during that span.
“He’s just got dominating stuff,” Page said of Joyner. “When it’s good and it’s on, he’s got a chance to get a lot of strikeouts. We’ve got to work on the pitch count, we’ve got to keep that down but I’m very proud of him. He’s a phenomenal pitcher.”
Overall, the Vikings (14-4) have won eight consecutive ballgames and improved to 6-0 against region foes.
Last season, the Vikings finished 26-13 and 8-4 in region play, advancing to the final four of the state playoffs for the first time since 2006 before bowing out to Parkview.
With 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Vikings’ hot start could be a byproduct of the bitter taste left in their mouths by how their 2021 season ended.
“It was a bad feeling, the way it ended last year,” Page said. “These guys remember that and they’ve bought in to fix some of the things that caused those issues last year. I think they’re hungry and we’ll see. It’s a long season yet. It’s just the beginning. I tell them, it doesn’t matter where we start, it’s about where we finish.”
UP NEXT
The Vikings go on the road for two games starting this Friday at Ponte Vedra (Fla.) and Saturday at St. Johns Country Day. The Vikings return home for another non-region game against Pierce County Monday, April 4.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
