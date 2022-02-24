Lowndes baseball blanks TCC, 10-0

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High baseball won for the fourth time in five games, shutting out Thomas County Central 10-0 Tuesday.
The Vikings recorded season-highs in runs (10) and hits (14) in the victory.
Carson Page, Cooper Melvin, Tate Sirmans, Cooper Scruggs and Ty Bridges each recorded two hits in the game.
Tristin Bohler picked up the win for the Vikings, pitching two innings and recording three strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks. Maddox Harrell pitched four innings and struck out two Yellow Jackets in the game.
The Vikings host the North Florida Christian Eagles in non-region action Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.