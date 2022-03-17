Lowndes announces 2022 football schedule

VALDOSTA – With a new region opponent and the loss of a long term foe, the Lowndes Vikings have finalized their 2022 football schedule.
The schedule features seven contests at home including the Georgia-Florida Classic. The regular season begins Saturday, Aug. 20 when Martin Stadium hosts the two games of the Classic. The first game features Colquitt County versus Deerfield Beach High (Deerfield Beach, Fla.) and in Game 2, Lowndes hosts American Heritage High (Plantation, Fla.). Both of these teams finished the 2021 year ranked in the top 15 of their respective classes in Florida.
Other Florida opponents include Gadsden County (Havana) Aug. 26, North Miami Beach Sept. 2 and Dunbar (Fort Myers) Oct. 14. The schedule also includes two Georgia Class 7A non-region opponents. The Vikings travel to Sharpsburg Sept. 16 to play East Coweta and host Grayson at Martin Stadium Sept. 23.
The region schedule will feature long time region rivals Colquitt County and Camden County. They are joined by Valdosta and Richmond Hill – a newcomer to the region. The Vikings will host Valdosta and Richmond Hill and travel to Colquitt and Camden.
Open dates are Sept. 9 and Sept. 30. There is no longer an open date before the beginning of the playoffs Nov. 11.
The region lost longtime member Tift County as they moved down in classification, but the Vikings will continue to play their northern neighbor with both a spring and preseason game scheduled. Tift will visit Martin Stadium for a spring game May 20 and the Vikings travel to Tifton for a preseason game Aug. 5.
The 2022 football season ticket package will include six home games for a cost of $60 each. The Georgia-Florida Classic ticket will not be in the season package. This ticket will be sold separately. The ticket will be good for both games and the cost will be $15.
Additional information and the date of ticket sales will be posted in the coming weeks.
2022 LOWNDES VIKINGS VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 5: @ Tift County, 7 p.m. (Fall Scrimmage)
Friday, Aug. 12: Intra-squad Scrimmage, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Georgia-Florida Challenge - American Heritage (Fla.), 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26: Gadsden County (Fla.), 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2: North Miami Beach (Fla.), 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9: OPEN
Friday, Sept. 16: @ East Coweta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23: Grayson, 8 p.m. (Military Appreciation Night)
Friday, Sept. 30: OPEN
Friday, Oct. 7: Valdosta, 8 p.m. (Winnersville Classic)*
Friday, Oct. 14: Dunbar-Fort Myers (Fla.), 8 p.m. (Homecoming)
Friday, Oct. 21: @ Colquitt, 7:30 p.m.*
Friday, Oct. 28: Richmond Hill, 8 p.m.* (Senior Night)
Friday, Nov. 4: @ Camden, 7:30 p.m.*
Friday: Nov. 11: 1st Round State Playoffs
* Region game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.