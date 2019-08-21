Louisville women's golf names Dori Carter assistant coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville women's golf head coach Whitney Young has announced that current LPGA golfer and former Ole Miss All-American Dori Carter has been named assistant coach for the Cardinal's program.
Carter has played in over 140 LPGA events since joining the tour in 2011. A native of Valdosta, Georgia, she served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Ole Miss women's golf team the last three seasons. Carter was a two-time All-American at Ole Miss, as she became the first Rebel golfer to earn All-American honors.
"We are very excited to have Dori join the Cardinal family," Young said. "With her nine years of experience on the LPGA Tour and a successful college career, she brings the competitiveness and knowledge we are looking for to help us win championships. Her personality and passion for the game will be a great asset to this program and to our university and supporters."
During her time as a volunteer coach in Oxford, Carter was a part of two Rebel teams that qualified for the NCAA Championship (2018 and 2019), along with the 2019 team that won the SEC Championship.
"What a wonderful opportunity the University of Louisville has given me to continue my involvement in this great game," Carter said. "I look forward to working with coach Young, the administration, and especially the current and future Cardinal student-athletes. This program is in such a great place because of what (former) coach Courtney Trimble built here, and with coach Young's guidance, the future is bright. I am so excited to be a new member of the UofL family."
On the LPGA Tour, Carter has played in 17 Major Championships, including four U.S. Women's Open tournaments. She turned pro in January of 2010 and played in 17 events on the Symetra Tour, winning the Pennsylvania Classic. That season, she finished 14th on the money list. Carter secured her LPGA Tour Card on her first attempt as she finished 12th at the 2010 LPGA Qualifying School.
In 2014, Carter recorded a career-best sixth place finish at the North Texas LPGA Shootout Presented by JTBC. That season, she recorded another top-10 finish at the Kia Classic where she broke the course record at the Aviara Golf Club with an 8-under-par 64 during the second round. In 2017, she set a tournament record with an 8-under-par 63 during the second round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout Presented by JTBC
Prior to turning pro, Carter competed in the 2005 U.S. Women's Open Championship as an amateur. She also participated in the USGA Women's Amateur Championship in 2005, 2007, and 2009. She claimed the 2009 individual and team titles at the USGA State Team Championship.
A four-year member of the Ole Miss women's golf team, Carter is one of the most decorated golfers in Rebel history. In recognition of her accolades, Carter was inducted into the Ole Miss M-Club Alumni Hall of Fame in 2015. She ranks as the all-time leader at Ole Miss in nearly every category, including the lowest single-round score (65), lowest tournament score (205), most top-five finishes in a season (5), lowest single-season (72.78) and career (74.97) stroke average, most rounds of par or better in a season (14) and a career (31).
As a junior in 2008, Carter became the first All-American in Ole Miss women's golf history as named by the Golf Coaches Association. She ended the year ranked No. 24 in the nation. The 2009 season saw her named an All-American Honorable Mention by Golfweek. She was also the first Ole Miss golfer to earn All-SEC first team honors more than once (2008 and 2009). In 2009, she led the Rebels to an NCAA Regional for the first time in five years, while she also qualified for the 2008 NCAA Regional as an individual.
Carter excelled in the classroom where she was a three-time Academic All-SEC selection and a Women's Golf Coaches All-American Scholar. She graduated from Ole Miss in 2009 with a degree in business administration.
The Louisville women's golf team kicks off the 2019-20 season at the Minnesota Invitational Sept. 9-10 in Woodbury, Minnesota.
