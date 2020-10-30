MELBOURNE--Anthony Saegar secured the win for the United States team last Saturday as he faced off against Johnathon Rodriguez of Puerto Rico.
Rodriguez and Saegar competed in the event that was held in Melbourne, Florida on October 24.
The battle did not last very long.
Saegar was able to lock in a hold on Rodriguez, via a head and arm choke, only two minutes and twenty-two seconds into the first round of the match that was schedule for three rounds.
Saegar is currently being trained by his older cousin, Kam Naville.
Naville is a gym owner in Valdosta of the gym that is called American Top Team. Naville, who is his trainer and coach, had quite a career in his own right before becoming a trainer.
With a pro career that spanned over twelve years, Naville is now training the next generation of fighters.
Naville also holds a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, so he knows his way around fighting. This impressive resume gives him the ability to train guys, like his cousin, Saegar.
Saegar looks to continue to improve himself over the next couple of months and would eventually like to turn pro in 2021.
Naville is high on this young man and really believes he has a shot at having a great career in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).
After the win, Saegar was able to improve his overall record to 9-0 when he fights in the 145-pound weight division. Saegar’s overall record now sits at 9-1.
On December 5 of this year, Saegar will be competing for the Island Fights Amateur Title. If he wins there, he will look to turn professional in January.
