Anthony Saegar of Valdosta, Georgia has earned himself the right to compete on the United States team that will take on Puerto Rico this Saturday.
The former Lowndes High School student will compete in an event that will be held in Melbourne, Florida.
While there are any events that will be held that evening, Saegar will be in the main event of the night, as he faces off with his opponent, Johnathon Rodriguez of Puerto Rico.
Rodriguez is trained by David DiQuollo, a former United States kickboxing champion and gym owner of Unlimited Kickboxing on Merritt Island.
Saegar is trained by his cousin, Kam Naville, also a Valdosta native and gym owner of American Top Team in Valdosta.
Saegar recently won his fight in Florida a few weeks ago, which qualified him for this fight. His trainer, Naville, feels good about his chances and moving forward in his career.
After the fight this weekend, Saeger will look to compete in a title fight for Island Fights that will be held on December 5th in Pensacola, Florida.
A win there and the goal will be for Saeger to turn pro in the 2021 year.
The world championships were held in Bahrain last year and was televised in over 900 million households.
This year’s world competitions are expected to be seen by over 1.2 billion people.
In the last five years, the United States team has finished first in three separate instances, including a fifth-place finish.
The United States team will look to extend that another year as they hope to win it all again this year.
For safety measures and precautions due to COVID-19, all temperatures will be taken at the door for those participating, training or attending the fights that will be held that evening. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the seating will also be limited for those that choose to attend the fights.
The auditorium doors will begin to open at 1:00pm. The main event fight between Saeger and Rodriguez is schedule to begin at 7pm. General admission will be $15.
