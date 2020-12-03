In a bit of a battle of the border, two fighters from Georgia will face off against fighters from Florida at Islands Fights 65 in Pensacola, Fla.
Anthony Saeger is back again, and this time, he will be fighting for a title. As one of the hottest fighters out there, Saeger is looking to make some big moves in the near future.
Saeger faces Michael Peltier of Pensacola in the 145-pound weight division. With a win in this fight, Saeger will make the career jump to turn pro in January.
Peltier is affiliated with Bad Company MMA.
Saeger will once again have his cousin, a former MMA fighter in his own right, Kam Naville, at his side as his coach for the bout.
Naville is a gym owner of American Top Team in Valdosta, where he trains several fighters, including two other fighters that will also compete at Island Fights 65.
Returning to action is Jose Gallegos (7-2 overall), who narrowly lost his last fight but is looking to right the ship and finish with a win.
On Saturday, he will face off against Heath Herndon out of Florida. While this fight is not for a title, both men are coming off of a loss and looking to end that streak.
Also battling it out will be a relatively new fighter in Kalik Battle, who has a current record of 1-0.
All three of these impressive young men have worked tirelessly to get to this point and Naville could not be prouder.
“Obviously, I am excited for my cousin (Anthony) to be in the position he is in,” Naville said. “I have watched him grow as a person and as a fighter. It has been amazing to be a part of his journey and to be able to teach him in this process.
“I am also proud of Jose and Kalik. Those guys come into the gym and they work as hard as they can, and they have earned this opportunity to go out and compete. It feels great to be able to coach these three guys and I cannot wait to watch them go to new levels. The future is bright!”
Naville’s gym is located at 4354 Val North Drive in Valdosta. He currently has several fighters he trains, and he is always looking for the next top talent to coach and lead to greater heights.
