VALDOSTA –– On Sept. 12, legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will fight in an exhibition match in Carson, Calif.
In preparation for the former "Baddest Man on the Planet," Jones has chosen Valdosta native and amateur boxer Mike Hammond as his training partner.
Hammond, 27, says his main role during the training camp in Pensacola, Fla., will be emulating Tyson for Jones in sparring sessions.
"My main role is to imitate Mike Tyson as much as possible," Hammond said. "Roy selected me for this fight camp because Tyson and I have similar body structures."
Hammond and Jones have developed a special bond in recent years.
The two met during one of Hammond's amateur bouts in Dallas, Ga. and Hammond looks up to the former four-division titleholder as a mentor.
"I met Roy in Dallas, Georgia. He was at one of my fights," Hammond recalls. "I asked him for some advice. He invited me to Florida where he trains, and it went from there. He's very knowledgeable."
As for the fight itself, the 51-year old Jones and 54-year-old Tyson will lock horns in an eight-round contest. Each round will be 3 minutes long. Given the advanced age of the fighters, it is yet to be determined if the two men will wear headgear.
Jones last fought on Feb. 8, 2018 –– winning via unanimous decision against American Scott Sigmons. Jones has a career record of 66-9, 47 victories by way of knockout.
Tyson has 58 professional fights under his belt –– boasting a record of 50-6 with two no contests. Forty-four of Tyson's victories coming by knockout.
The International Boxing and World Boxing Hall of Famer hasn't fought since June 11, 2005 when he retired during a fight against Kevin McBride.
Tyson still holds the distinction as the youngest world heavyweight champion ever at 20 years and four months old.
Tyson's return to the ring against Jones comes after videos and pictures of the former champion surfaced several months ago, showing Tyson in the best physical shape he's been in since his retirement.
As for Hammond, he will be back in action in a tournament Aug. 28 in South Florida. From there, Hammond eyes making his pro boxing debut in 2021.
As a lifelong boxing fan, Hammond relishes the opportunity to be an integral part of the bout and spoke about what the fight means to him during an interview Thursday.
"I feel like it's good for boxing," Hammond said. "You have two legends coming back to the ring, enjoying what they love."
