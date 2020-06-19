VALDOSTA –– Lowndes junior defensive back T.J. Quinn has committed to Louisville.
Quinn announced his decision with a video on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
The Class of 2021 three-star prospect recorded 51 tackles, seven pass breakups, a tackle for loss and a sack for the Vikings last season. After being courted by Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Kentucky and Illinois, Quinn entertained Louisville who threw its name into the hat late in the process.
According to Quinn, the Cardinals didn’t try to force his hand –– ultimately leading him to make his commitment.
“Louisville separated themselves by never pressuring me to do anything that I didn’t want to do,” Quinn said. “Even though they offered me later in the process, the culture there is different and what Coach (Scott) Satterfield is trying to do there I believe that I can come in and have a huge impact on their defense.”
Louisville is familiar with the Quinn family. T.J.’s father, Terry, is an assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach with the Vikings. Terry played running back and defensive back for the Cardinals from 1991-94.
Despite following in his father’s footsteps, T.J. maintains the decision to commit was all his own.
“My dad playing at Louisville had nothing to do with my decision going there,” Quinn said. “When I got the offer from Louisville, he told me that it’s my decision and that I can go wherever I want. My parents guided me throughout this whole process, but at the end, it was my decision.”
In addition to Quinn’s affinity for the culture at Louisville, he should be a fit for the Cardinals on the field once he arrives on campus.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety is a high level tackler with an excellent ability to change direction and cause havoc defending the pass. He also has great speed to be able to keep up with wide receivers and has the potential to be a major asset for the Cardinals in the future.
In talks with the Louisville coaching staff, Quinn says the team envisions him being versatile enough to play both free and strong safety.
“While I have been talking to the Louisville staff, they see me playing free or strong safety there,” Quinn said. “They say that I am very versatile and that I can do many different things on the field. The coaches at Louisville want a player that is smart on and off the field and the ultimate goal is to win a national title.”
Quinn is no stranger to playing for a team with championship aspirations. The Vikings went 14-1 in 2019, advancing to the Class 7A State Championship game before losing to Marietta 17-9 on Dec. 14.
The Concrete Curtain held teams to just 11.7 points per game while the offense averaged 37.6 points per contest. Heading into his senior season with the Vikings, Quinn is ready to do his part to try to and help the Vikings get back to the state championship under new head coach Jamey Dubose. Individually, Quinn says he not only wants to win a state championship, but break the single-season record for interceptions.
“We are hungry to get back,” Quinn said of team’s motivation going into this season. “They say you are only as good as your last game and we didn’t win our last game. We, as a team, are itching to get back.”
